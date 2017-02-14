Russia
37 minutes ago Top Russian Officials Call Flynn Resignation 'Russophobic Paranoia'
1 hour ago Russia Targeting French Election With 'Fake News,' Says Macron Party Chief
2 hours ago Russians Split on Proposed Homeopathy Ban
Romance in Moscow

Valentine's Day might not enjoy the same popularity in Russia as it does in the West, but Muscovites never have love far from their hearts.

The Moscow Times found some vintage photos of the Russian capital proving that true love really is eternal.

Love and Race in Modern Russia

1 hour ago

When David first came to Moscow 10 years ago, he stood out like a sore thumb. People stared at him. On public transportation, other passengers avoided sitting next to him. Even his marriage provoked speculation.

37 minutes ago

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this week, normalizing the war in Ukraine and chiding the West for not heeding Putin's advice ...

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this week, normalizing the war in Ukraine and chiding the West for not heeding Putin's advice ...

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this week, normalizing the war in Ukraine and chiding the West for not heeding Putin's advice ...

Exhibition

Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs.

Read more

1 hour ago
By Elizaveta Osetinskaya
Elizaveta Osetinskaya
By Elizaveta Osetinskaya

Why Putin Would Not Build the Wall With Mexico

By Elizaveta Osetinskaya
By Elizaveta Osetinskaya
1 hour ago

Much like the United States, Russia has its own “Mexico.”

Print edition — 5 days ago

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul

Tsarist-Era Rooms With a View

3 days, 18 hours ago
The Old Fund Instagram account is one grand illustration of pre-revolutionary St. Petersburg.

19 hours ago

One Stop Shop

19 hours ago

Last summer, Usachyovsky Market followed the lead of hipster magnet Danilovsky Market. It was completely renovated, and several new restaurants opened.

20 hours ago

Bjorn Again

Stanislav Pesotsky says his decision to become a chef was “spontaneous.” Born in Kremenchug in central Ukraine, the 2016 Silver Triangle award winner learned the basics in Kiev.

see more

1 day ago

Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview

This grey, vaguely anthropomorphic blob of epoxy is the latest craze on the Russian internet. We talked to him and his slightly befuddled ...

New issue — 5 days ago

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul
1 day ago
By Dmitry Kamyshev
By Dmitry Kamyshev

Navalny’s Sorry Contribution to Russian Jurisprudence (Op-Ed)

By Dmitry Kamyshev
By Dmitry Kamyshev
1 day ago

The opposition activist has unwittingly enriched Russia’s legal canon with unwritten rules that deserve to be dubbed “Navalny laws.”

Tue. Feb. 14

More events
Triptych Theater
Bleed for This Cinema
The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Turandot Opera
The Salesman Cinema

Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview

1 day ago
This grey, vaguely anthropomorphic blob of epoxy is the latest craze on the Russian internet. We talked to him and his slightly befuddled ...

Russia Reviews Sentence of Tortured Opposition Activist

3 days ago
Jailed opposition activist Dadin, who alleges he was tortured in ...

Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview

1 day ago
This grey, vaguely anthropomorphic blob of epoxy is the latest craze on the Russian internet. We talked to ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the "montage of attractions" — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact.

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russia Reviews Sentence of Tortured Opposition Activist

Jailed opposition activist Dadin, who alleges he was tortured in prison, may be released from prison ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Moscow

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and even though it falls on a Tuesday this year, there’s no ...

