Remembering the Soviet Withdrawal from Afghanistan, 30 Years Later (in Pictures)

February 15, 1989. A closing column of Soviet troops crosses the 960-meter bridge spanning the Amu Darya border river into the USSR.

A column of Soviet BTR-70 tanks cross the bridge over the Amu Darya.

The last Soviet troops leave the southern province of Kandahar and make for the USSR. After the withdrawal of the remaining Soviet contingent from Kandahar and Helmand, not a single Soviet soldier remained.

Feb. 15, 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the Soviet withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

The nine-year Afghan War claimed the lives of over 1 million Afghani civilians and over 14,000 Soviet troops. In 1989, Gorbachev's decision to withdraw the Soviet military from the country was hailed as a long overdue ending to a bloody conflict and the decision to invade was condemned as a mistake by the Congress of People's Deputies of the Soviet Union.

In recent years, however, Russian politicians have sought to repackage the war as a patriotic success.

Here is a look at archival photographs of the historic withdrawal.