News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 15 2019 - 17:02

Remembering the Soviet Withdrawal from Afghanistan, 30 Years Later (in Pictures)

Women dancing at a meeting of Soviet soldiers. Termez, Uzbekistan.
Major Anatoly Miloserdov and Lieutenant Colonel Leonid Onishchenko plan the Soviet withdrawal.
A Soviet tank column returns home.
The last Soviet troops leave the southern province of Kandahar and make for the USSR. After the withdrawal of the remaining Soviet contingent from Kandahar and Helmand, not a single Soviet soldier remained.
A young girl presents a peacekeeping solider with a red scarf in Gusgy, Turkmenistan.
A column of Soviet BTR-70 tanks cross the bridge over the Amu Darya.
February 15, 1989. A closing column of Soviet troops crosses the 960-meter bridge spanning the Amu Darya border river into the USSR.
A Soviet soldier reunites with his family.
Women dancing at a meeting of Soviet soldiers. Termez, Uzbekistan.
Boris Yusupov/TASS archive
Major Anatoly Miloserdov and Lieutenant Colonel Leonid Onishchenko plan the Soviet withdrawal.
Valery Zufarov, Boris Kavashkin / TASS
A Soviet tank column returns home.
Georgy Nadezhdin / TASS archive
The last Soviet troops leave the southern province of Kandahar and make for the USSR. After the withdrawal of the remaining Soviet contingent from Kandahar and Helmand, not a single Soviet soldier remained.
Vladimir Zavyalov / TASS archive
A young girl presents a peacekeeping solider with a red scarf in Gusgy, Turkmenistan.
S. Rozyev / TASS archive
A column of Soviet BTR-70 tanks cross the bridge over the Amu Darya.
TASS
February 15, 1989. A closing column of Soviet troops crosses the 960-meter bridge spanning the Amu Darya border river into the USSR.
I.Khodzhayev, Boris Yusupov/TASS archive
A Soviet soldier reunites with his family.
Ancar Galeyev / TASS archive

Feb. 15, 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the Soviet withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. 

The nine-year Afghan War claimed the lives of over 1 million Afghani civilians and over 14,000 Soviet troops. In 1989, Gorbachev's decision to withdraw the Soviet military from the country was hailed as a long overdue ending to a bloody conflict and the decision to invade was condemned as a mistake by the Congress of People's Deputies of the Soviet Union.

In recent years, however, Russian politicians have sought to repackage the war as a patriotic success.  

Here is a look at archival photographs of the historic withdrawal.

Russia Plays Power Broker as U.S.-Taliban Talks Gather Steam
News
Jan. 31 2019
Russia Plays Power Broker as U.S.-Taliban Talks Gather Steam
On Visit to Russia, Taliban Says It Wants U.S. Pullout in Months
News
Feb. 06 2019
On Visit to Russia, Taliban Says It Wants U.S. Pullout in Months
Podcast: The Taliban Gets Moscow’s VIP Treatment. And Why Some New Russian Stats Are Raising Eyebrows
News
Feb. 07 2019
Podcast: The Taliban Gets Moscow’s VIP Treatment. And Why Some New Russian Stats Are Raising Eyebrows


Latest news

We're Ready to Unite With Russia, Belarus Leader Lukashenko Says
News
Feb. 15 2019
We're Ready to Unite With Russia, Belarus Leader Lukashenko Says
Russian Nuclear-Capable Bombers Fly Over Sea of Japan
News
Feb. 15 2019
Russian Nuclear-Capable Bombers Fly Over Sea of Japan
U.S. Founder of Major Private Equity Group Detained in Russia on Embezzlement Charges, Explained
News
Feb. 15 2019
U.S. Founder of Major Private Equity Group Detained in Russia on Embezzlement Charges, Explained

Most read

Meanwhile…

Reebok Admits Cunnilingus Is No Joke in Russia

Meanwhile…

Russian Town Chases Out Rowdy Polar Bear Invaders

News

After Jailing of Jehovah’s Witness, Human Rights Activists Warn of 'Wave' of Arrests

News

Russia Moves to Mask Its Soldiers' Digital Trail

News

Putin’s Ambitious Plan to Overhaul Russia’s Economy Will Cost $390 Bln, Government Estimates

Sign up for our weekly newsletter