Remembering the Soviet Withdrawal from Afghanistan, 30 Years Later (in Pictures)
Women dancing at a meeting of Soviet soldiers. Termez, Uzbekistan.
Boris Yusupov/TASS archive
Major Anatoly Miloserdov and Lieutenant Colonel Leonid Onishchenko plan the Soviet withdrawal.
Valery Zufarov, Boris Kavashkin / TASS
A Soviet tank column returns home.
Georgy Nadezhdin / TASS archive
The last Soviet troops leave the southern province of Kandahar and make for the USSR. After the withdrawal of the remaining Soviet contingent from Kandahar and Helmand, not a single Soviet soldier remained.
Vladimir Zavyalov / TASS archive
A young girl presents a peacekeeping solider with a red scarf in Gusgy, Turkmenistan.
S. Rozyev / TASS archive
A column of Soviet BTR-70 tanks cross the bridge over the Amu Darya.
TASS
February 15, 1989. A closing column of Soviet troops crosses the 960-meter bridge spanning the Amu Darya border river into the USSR.
I.Khodzhayev, Boris Yusupov/TASS archive
A Soviet soldier reunites with his family.
Ancar Galeyev / TASS archive
Feb. 15, 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the Soviet withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.
The nine-year Afghan War claimed the lives of over 1 million Afghani civilians and over 14,000 Soviet troops. In 1989, Gorbachev's decision to withdraw the Soviet military from the country was hailed as a long overdue ending to a bloody conflict and the decision to invade was condemned as a mistake by the Congress of People's Deputies of the Soviet Union.
In recent years, however, Russian politicians have sought to repackage the war as a patriotic success.
Here is a look at archival photographs of the historic withdrawal.
