Putin Receives Orthodox Church's Blessing Following Inauguration
Following the pomp of the inauguration, the ceremony moved to the cathedral
Patriarch Kirill and other church figures begin the service in the specially carpeted cathedral
Putin looks on as the service begins
Built in the late 15th century, the church is decorated with icons and frescoes
Putin receives a special blessing from Patriarch Kirill
Joined by the patriarch and looked over by an image of Jesus, Putin walks through the cathedral
Putin kisses the icon presented to him by Patriarch Kirill “to continue work for the benefit of Russia”
Putin and the church mark the start of the president's fourth term
On May 7, 2018, Vladimir Putin was inaugurated for his fourth term as Russia's president. Following the official state ceremony, Putin met with Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, at the Cathedral of the Annunciation for a prayer service and a blessing.
The Patriarch gifted the president an 18th century icon bearing an inscription saying: "For Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, from the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill and the members of the Holy Synod, with blessings to continue work for the benefit of Russia."
Here’s a look at Putin, the Patriarch and the service.
