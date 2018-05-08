Putin Receives Orthodox Church's Blessing Following Inauguration

Putin and the church mark the start of the president's fourth term

Putin kisses the icon presented to him by Patriarch Kirill “to continue work for the benefit of Russia”

Joined by the patriarch and looked over by an image of Jesus, Putin walks through the cathedral

Built in the late 15th century, the church is decorated with icons and frescoes

Patriarch Kirill and other church figures begin the service in the specially carpeted cathedral

Following the pomp of the inauguration, the ceremony moved to the cathedral

On May 7, 2018, Vladimir Putin was inaugurated for his fourth term as Russia's president. Following the official state ceremony, Putin met with Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, at the Cathedral of the Annunciation for a prayer service and a blessing.

The Patriarch gifted the president an 18th century icon bearing an inscription saying: "For Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, from the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill and the members of the Holy Synod, with blessings to continue work for the benefit of Russia."

Here’s a look at Putin, the Patriarch and the service.