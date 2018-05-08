News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 08 2018 - 13:05

Putin Receives Orthodox Church's Blessing Following Inauguration

Following the pomp of the inauguration, the ceremony moved to the cathedral
Patriarch Kirill and other church figures begin the service in the specially carpeted cathedral
Putin looks on as the service begins
Built in the late 15th century, the church is decorated with icons and frescoes
Putin receives a special blessing from Patriarch Kirill
Joined by the patriarch and looked over by an image of Jesus, Putin walks through the cathedral
Putin kisses the icon presented to him by Patriarch Kirill “to continue work for the benefit of Russia”
Putin and the church mark the start of the president's fourth term
Following the pomp of the inauguration, the ceremony moved to the cathedral
Patriarch Press Service / Priest Igor Palkin
Patriarch Kirill and other church figures begin the service in the specially carpeted cathedral
Patriarch Press Service / Priest Igor Palkin
Putin looks on as the service begins
Patriarch Press Service / Priest Igor Palkin
Built in the late 15th century, the church is decorated with icons and frescoes
Patriarch Press Service / Priest Igor Palkin
Putin receives a special blessing from Patriarch Kirill
Patriarch Press Service / Priest Igor Palkin
Joined by the patriarch and looked over by an image of Jesus, Putin walks through the cathedral
Patriarch Press Service / Priest Igor Palkin
Putin kisses the icon presented to him by Patriarch Kirill “to continue work for the benefit of Russia”
Patriarch Press Service / Priest Igor Palkin
Putin and the church mark the start of the president's fourth term
Patriarch Press Service / Priest Igor Palkin

On May 7, 2018, Vladimir Putin was inaugurated for his fourth term as Russia's president. Following the official state ceremony, Putin met with Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, at the Cathedral of the Annunciation for a prayer service and a blessing. 

The Patriarch gifted the president an 18th century icon bearing an inscription saying: "For Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, from the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill and the members of the Holy Synod, with blessings to continue work for the benefit of Russia."

Here’s a look at Putin, the Patriarch and the service.  

Latest news

Putin Congratulates Armenia’s Opposition Leader-Turned Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
News
May 08 2018
Putin Congratulates Armenia’s Opposition Leader-Turned Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
FIFA Fines Russia Over Racist Chants at France Friendly
News
May 08 2018
FIFA Fines Russia Over Racist Chants at France Friendly
Medvedev Confirmed as Russian Prime Minister in Parliament Vote
News
May 08 2018
Medvedev Confirmed as Russian Prime Minister in Parliament Vote

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox