Feb. 12 2018 - 12:02

What You Need to Know About the Saratov Airlines Crash, in Photos

The Russian-made An-148 aircraft, manufactured in 2010, was heading to Orsk in the Orenburg region.
The plane went down in the Ramenskoye district in the Moscow region.
Top officials, including Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov and, pictured here, Emergency Situations Minister Vladimir Puchkov, promptly visited the crash site.
The wreckage of the plane is spread across an area with a radius of about one kilometer.
At the airport in Orsk, emotional relatives gathered in the hope of more information on the crash.
A day of mourning has been declared on Monday and traditional festivities that mark the last week before Lent were canceled in Moscow.
Investigators are considering several causes including technical and human error.
Russian Emergency Situations Ministry employees were also present at Domodedovo Airport in Moscow.
Russians have been involved in at least three deadly plane crashes in the past three years.
On Sunday afternoon a Saratov Airlines jet plummeted to the ground minutes after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport. All 65 passengers and six crew members died in the crash.

