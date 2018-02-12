What You Need to Know About the Saratov Airlines Crash, in Photos

The Russian-made An-148 aircraft, manufactured in 2010, was heading to Orsk in the Orenburg region. Marina Lystseva / TASS

The plane went down in the Ramenskoye district in the Moscow region. Emergency Situations Ministry

Top officials, including Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov and, pictured here, Emergency Situations Minister Vladimir Puchkov, promptly visited the crash site. Maxim Grigoryev / TASS

The wreckage of the plane is spread across an area with a radius of about one kilometer. Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS

At the airport in Orsk, emotional relatives gathered in the hope of more information on the crash. Sergei Nikiforov / TASS

A day of mourning has been declared on Monday and traditional festivities that mark the last week before Lent were canceled in Moscow. Sergei Nikiforov / TASS

Investigators are considering several causes including technical and human error. Sergei Nikiforov / TASS

Russian Emergency Situations Ministry employees were also present at Domodedovo Airport in Moscow. Moskva News Agency