In Pictures: Putin Inspects Massive Russian War Games

The Vostok-2018 drills taking place in eastern Siberia involve 300,000 Russian troops and will include joint exercises with the Chinese army. Kremlin.ru

"This is the first time our army and fleet have undergone such a difficult and large-scale test," Putin said in comments published on the Kremlin website. Kremlin.ru

The exercises also involve over a thousand military aircraft as well as up to 36,000 tanks. Kremlin.ru

At the games, President Vladimir Putin promised to strengthen the army and supply it with new generation weapons. Kremlin.ru

The games come amid tense relations between Russia and the West that have fallen to a post-Cold War low. Kremlin.ru

The games are Russia's biggest since the fall of the Soviet Union. Kremlin.ru

Putin told soldiers that Russia was a peaceful country ready for cooperation with any state interested in partnership, but that it was a soldier's duty to be ready to defend his country and its allies. Kremlin.ru