News
Aug. 02 2018 - 17:08

Party Time for Russia's Paratroopers, in Photos

Russia's Airborne Troops (Blue Berets) in Krasnodar mark their holiday with a triumphant march.
Nikolai Khizhnyak / TASS
Official parades for serving members take place throughout the day.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
The troops receive a blessing from an Orthodox bishop.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
Red Square gets a spot of new color with the blue-green-and-yellow paratroopers' flag.
Sergei Savostyanov / TASS
Russia's Airborne Troops are renowned for their rigour and discipline.
Anton Balashov / TASS
Astrakhan's paratroopers drive out in iconic striped shirts called telnyashki.
Maxim Korotchenko / TASS
Over the years, jumping into public fountains has become a peculiar hallmark of the day.
Sergei Savostyanov / TASS
Dogs join in with their human comrades to celebrate the day.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

Russia's Airborne Forces (VDV) celebrate their professional holiday every year on August 2. Paratroopers all across the country get together to march, swim, exchange memories and toast their comrades with the their iconic "Za VDV!" exclamation. 

