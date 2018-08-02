Party Time for Russia's Paratroopers, in Photos

Russia's Airborne Troops (Blue Berets) in Krasnodar mark their holiday with a triumphant march. Nikolai Khizhnyak / TASS

Official parades for serving members take place throughout the day. Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency

The troops receive a blessing from an Orthodox bishop. Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency

Red Square gets a spot of new color with the blue-green-and-yellow paratroopers' flag. Sergei Savostyanov / TASS

Russia's Airborne Troops are renowned for their rigour and discipline. Anton Balashov / TASS

Astrakhan's paratroopers drive out in iconic striped shirts called telnyashki. Maxim Korotchenko / TASS

Over the years, jumping into public fountains has become a peculiar hallmark of the day. Sergei Savostyanov / TASS