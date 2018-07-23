News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
July 23 2018 - 11:07

Orthodox Christians March in Beautiful Irinarkhovsky Religious Procession

The procession is dedicated to Saint Irinarkh, who spent 30 years of his monastic life in seclusion, praying for Rus' in the Time of Troubles. Believers venerate the saint for his foresight, miraculous healing powers and asceticism.
The first day of the procession starts with a prayer by the holy spring at Troitsa na Boru. Afterwards, each day begins with a liturgy and ends with an evening service.
The procession unites church celebration and communal confession.
Traditionally, all participants wear images of the saint, pray as they walk and — in the case of the most devout — even walk barefoot.
Some followers wear chains throughout the walk in honor of the saint.
The Irinarkhovsky procession is considered one of the most beautiful in Russia, with many dressed in traditional Russian shirts and dresses, and everyone, including the children, joining in the collective choral singing that sets the pace for the events.
"To be honest, the walking really was difficult. During the procession, we would often get soaked, suffer from hot weather and walk along unpaved roads in the forests and fields. I kept recalling the words of the priest: If you don't suffer, you will not help your soul," says photographer Olga Sheynkman.
"While the participants of the procession were shy about being photographed, they eventually got used to my presence."
Olga Sheynkman
Olga Sheynkman
Olga Sheynkman
Olga Sheynkman
Olga Sheynkman
Olga Sheynkman
Olga Sheynkman
Olga Sheynkman

Every summer, devout Orthodox Christians flock to the Yaroslavl region for the annual Irinarkhovsky procession. This year, over 3000 people spent five days walking to celebrate the life of Saint Irinarkh, setting out from the Rostov Boris and Gleb Monastery on June 19.

