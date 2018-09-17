Orthodox Believers March to Commemorate Executed Romanov Princess

Representatives of 56 dioceses from around the world took part in the events.

Believes carried icons of the saint as they walked in the rain.

The seventh Yelizavetinsky procession became the most numerous in its history and gathered about 3,000 people.

Yelizaveta Fyodorovna was canonized by the Moscow Patriarchate as a Holy Martyr in 1992.

This year it coincided with the centenary of the murder of the last tsar and his family by Bolsheviks in 1918.

Ceremonies began in the village of Ilinskoe, where Yelizaveta Fyodorovna spent her summers with her husband, Grand Duke Sergei Alexandrovich.

The yearly procession has been held since 2011 on the Sunday that is closest to September 18 — the day that Yelizaveta is remembered in the Orthodox Church.

The rain didn't stop believers from walking, or taking photographs, of the procession.

Thousands of Orthodox Christians marched Sunday in the annual Yelizavetinsky procession outside Moscow — dedicated to the memory of Grand Duchess Yelizaveta Fyodorovna, the German princess and wife of Grand Duke Sergei Alexandrovich who was executed along with other members of the Romanov family by the Bolsheviks in 1918.

The princess was canonized by the Russian Orthodox Church as a Holy Martyr in 1992. A yearly procession is held in her honor near the Marfo-Mariinsky Convent, which she founded outside Moscow.

