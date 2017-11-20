News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Radiation Levels Well Below Limits, Russian Agencies Say
3 hours ago Incomes in Russia Continue 4-Year Plunge
4 hours ago Russia’s Zhirinovsky to Run for President Next Year
City
Let the Holiday Shopping Begin!
City
’Tis the Season For Giving
City
S-Fest Brings the Best of Snow and City Sports to Moscow
City
Moscow Police Pursue Alleged Drive-By Shooter
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Moscow's World-Famous Metro Through Instagram

The Moscow metro is one of the busiest in the world, with millions of commuters passing through it every day. But it's also one of the most impressive transport systems — every metro station has its own character and style. 

Unsurprisingly, these "palaces of the people" are a huge hit on Instagram. We asked you to share your best photos of the underground and made a selection of the best ones. 

Want to participate? This week's theme is "Soviet architecture." Take your best pic and submit it on Instagram by tagging us @themoscowtimes or using the #themoscowtimes hashtag. 

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+