Feb. 09 2018 - 18:02

Russian Fans Defy Neutral Status at Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, in Photos

Russian athletes were not allowed to display the Russian tricolor at the Opening Ceremony. Dressed in gray, they were led by a volunteer holding the Olympic flag.
A total of 168 Russian athletes have been approved by the IOC to compete in Pyeongchang.
A fan supporting the Olympic Athletes from Russia watches the Pair Skating Short Program Team Event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena.
Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov perform in the Pair Skating Short Program Team Event.
Fans wave Russian flags as they watch the Men Single Skating Short Program Team Event.
Anastasia Bryzgalova competes against Finland in Session 3 of the Mixed Doubles Round Robin curling competition, which Russia won 7-5.
Curling athlete Alexander Krushelnitsky wears a uniform with the "Olympic Athlete from Russia" logo.
A fan supporting the Olympic Athletes from Russia watches the Pair Skating Short Program Team Event.
Fans supporting the Olympic Athletes from Russia cheer during the Pair Skating Short Program Team Event.
Ksenia Stolbova (L), Yevgenia Tarasova (3rd L front), Vladimir Morozov (C front), Mikhail Kolyada (R back), figure skating coaches Nina Mozer (2nd L front) and Valentina Chebotareva (R back) cheer as they watch the Pair Skating Short Program Team Event.
Russian fans experienced mixed emotions as the Winter Olympics officially kicked off in South Korea’s Pyeongchang on Friday.

Due to allegations of doping, Russian athletes are not allowed to compete under a Russian flag, will not hear their anthem if they win medals and wear uniforms marking them as “Olympic Athletes From Russia.”

The fans, however, faced no such limitations.

