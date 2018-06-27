News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
June 27 2018 - 16:06

Night and Day on Nikolskaya Ulitsa

7 p.m. Before the World Cup, Nikolskaya Ulitsa was a quiet pedestrian street, used mostly as a way to get from Red Square to Lubyanka. Now, it is a destination in itself. The night starts early.
8 p.m. For Russians, the open-air football party is a unique opportunity to meet foreign fans and support their home team.
9 p.m. A little later in the evening, the Tretyakovsky passage off Nikolskaya will be crammed with fans.
10 p.m. As evening turns into night, noise levels increase. Normally, such rowdiness would attract the attention of the police. But now everyone is getting in on the fun while it is permitted.
11 p.m. Mexican fans make their presence known on Nikolskaya. Chants of “Viva Mexico!” sound through the air and a fan climbs up a lamppost to attach the Mexican flag.
12 p.m. With alcohol flowing, the crowd grows more animated. One thing is for sure: People are really getting into football.
1 a.m. Loud music, chanting and yelling — those who go to Nikolskaya could have trouble having a conversation.
2 a.m. Russian police grab hold of a Brazilian fan for misbehaving and a group of Russian fans intervene on his behalf. A fight ensues.
3 a.m. Some venues on Nikolskaya close for an hour in the early morning to clean up. Three revelers sit outside a restaurant, waiting for it to reopen.
4 a.m. Public toilets and restaurant bathrooms are often available, but many choose an alternate way.
5 a.m. Often overlooked, cleaners work around the clock to keep Nikolskaya clear of litter.
6 a.m. By now, it is broad daylight but some people are not quite ready to call it quits.
We spent 12 hours in the impromptu heart of Russia’s World Cup. On Nikolskaya Ulitsa, the party sometimes slows, but it never stops.

