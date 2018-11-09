The Musicians of Moscow's Metro, in Photos
Moscow’s metro musicians perform at designated stations in specially marked areas.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Yuri Pashaly entertains on the accordion.
Dustin Taylor / MT
The award-winning Yuri Atvnovsky catches the attention of the crowd with his violin.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Formed in 2012, Dremuchy Sluchai (Dark Case) performs Soviet hits and popular music from abroad ranging from Nirvana to The Prodigy.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Members of Moon Quintet delight commuters with a multi-instrumental performance.
Dustin Taylor / MT
For many, a gig within Moscow's metro is a chance to perform and express themselves.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Andrew Den was a street musician who has since graduated to the metro and other events around the city.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Keeping up with the times, many musicians provide their bank details for audience contributions.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Moscow’s metro musicians perform at designated stations in specially marked areas.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Yuri Pashaly entertains on the accordion.
Dustin Taylor / MT
The award-winning Yuri Atvnovsky catches the attention of the crowd with his violin.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Formed in 2012, Dremuchy Sluchai (Dark Case) performs Soviet hits and popular music from abroad ranging from Nirvana to The Prodigy.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Members of Moon Quintet delight commuters with a multi-instrumental performance.
Dustin Taylor / MT
For many, a gig within Moscow's metro is a chance to perform and express themselves.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Andrew Den was a street musician who has since graduated to the metro and other events around the city.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Keeping up with the times, many musicians provide their bank details for audience contributions.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Have you heard the musicians in Moscow's metro lately? They're part of 200 artists and bands who passed an audition in March earlier this year and given permission to perform in select spots in Moscow's expansive underground.
Here’s a look at the Music in the Metro project and the musicians who brighten up your commute.