News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
City
Nov. 09 2018 - 16:11

The Musicians of Moscow's Metro, in Photos

Moscow’s metro musicians perform at designated stations in specially marked areas.
Yuri Pashaly entertains on the accordion.
The award-winning Yuri Atvnovsky catches the attention of the crowd with his violin.
Formed in 2012, Dremuchy Sluchai (Dark Case) performs Soviet hits and popular music from abroad ranging from Nirvana to The Prodigy.
Members of Moon Quintet delight commuters with a multi-instrumental performance.
For many, a gig within Moscow's metro is a chance to perform and express themselves.
Andrew Den was a street musician who has since graduated to the metro and other events around the city.
Keeping up with the times, many musicians provide their bank details for audience contributions.
Moscow’s metro musicians perform at designated stations in specially marked areas.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Yuri Pashaly entertains on the accordion.
Dustin Taylor / MT
The award-winning Yuri Atvnovsky catches the attention of the crowd with his violin.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Formed in 2012, Dremuchy Sluchai (Dark Case) performs Soviet hits and popular music from abroad ranging from Nirvana to The Prodigy.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Members of Moon Quintet delight commuters with a multi-instrumental performance.
Dustin Taylor / MT
For many, a gig within Moscow's metro is a chance to perform and express themselves.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Andrew Den was a street musician who has since graduated to the metro and other events around the city.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Keeping up with the times, many musicians provide their bank details for audience contributions.
Dustin Taylor / MT

Have you heard the musicians in Moscow's metro lately? They're part of 200 artists and bands who passed an audition in March earlier this year and given permission to perform in select spots in Moscow's expansive underground. 

Here’s a look at the Music in the Metro project and the musicians who brighten up your commute.

Russian Deputy’s Wife Shoots Twerking Video on Highway, Sparking Mass Traffic Delays
Meanwhile…
Oct. 12 2018
Russian Deputy’s Wife Shoots Twerking Video on Highway, Sparking Mass Traffic Delays
Russian Poet Mayakovsky Was the First Rapper, Culture Minister Claims
Meanwhile…
Oct. 16 2018
Russian Poet Mayakovsky Was the First Rapper, Culture Minister Claims
Sometimes, Moscow Needs Explaining (Op-ed)
Opinion
Oct. 16 2018
Sometimes, Moscow Needs Explaining (Op-ed)

Latest news

Russia Establishes New Profession to Teach Retirees How to Use the Internet
News
Nov. 09 2018
Russia Establishes New Profession to Teach Retirees How to Use the Internet
Russian Collection Agency Accused of Releasing Pornographic Pictures of Debtor's Daughter
News
Nov. 09 2018
Russian Collection Agency Accused of Releasing Pornographic Pictures of Debtor's Daughter
Russian State Bank Secretly Financed Rosneft Sale After Foreign Buyers Balked
News
Nov. 09 2018
Russian State Bank Secretly Financed Rosneft Sale After Foreign Buyers Balked

Most read

News

Data Leak Affects Thousands of Wealthy Moscow Residents

News

Celebrating Centenary of GRU, Putin Praises Its 'Unique Abilities'

News

Kremlin Says Putin, Trump to Meet at G20 in Argentina

News

Russia Sends New Frigate With Cruise Missiles to Mediterranean

News

Russian Oil Producer Quits Iran Projects Due to Sanctions — Sources

Sign up for our weekly newsletter