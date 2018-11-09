The Musicians of Moscow's Metro, in Photos

Keeping up with the times, many musicians provide their bank details for audience contributions.

Andrew Den was a street musician who has since graduated to the metro and other events around the city.

For many, a gig within Moscow's metro is a chance to perform and express themselves.

Formed in 2012, Dremuchy Sluchai (Dark Case) performs Soviet hits and popular music from abroad ranging from Nirvana to The Prodigy.

The award-winning Yuri Atvnovsky catches the attention of the crowd with his violin.

Have you heard the musicians in Moscow's metro lately? They're part of 200 artists and bands who passed an audition in March earlier this year and given permission to perform in select spots in Moscow's expansive underground.

Here’s a look at the Music in the Metro project and the musicians who brighten up your commute.