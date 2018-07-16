The Most Memorable Moments of Russia's World Cup, In Photos

Argentina’s Lionel Messi goes head-to-head with Icelandic player Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson in Moscow’s Spartak Stadium. Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

Uruguay's Martin Caceres shoots at goal with an overhead kick during the Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia match at the Rostov Arena on June 20, 2018. Marko Djurica / Reuters

Iran's Morteza Pouraliganji goes for the ball against Spain's Gerard Pique and Dani Carvajal during the Iran vs. Spain match at the Kazan Arena. Toru Hanai / Reuters

England goalie Jordan Pickford does an impressive arch during the England vs. Panama match at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on June 24, 2018. Ivan Alvarado / Reuters

Uruguay's Luis Suarez during the warm up before the Uruguay vs. Russia match at the Samara Arena. Michael Dalder / Reuters

The legendary leg of Igor Akinfeyev saves a ball from Spain's Iago Aspas during the penalty kicks that decided the Russia vs. Spain game. Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo yells at referee Cesar Arturo Ramos during the Uruguay vs. Portugal match. Toru Hanai / Reuters

Colombia's David Ospina strikes a Superman-like pose while playing against with England's John Stones and Harry Maguire. Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during the World Cup final that pitted France against Croatia. Kremlin.ru

The French national football team celebrates their victory in the 2018 World Cup. Darren Staples / Reuters