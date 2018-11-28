News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Nov. 28 2018 - 16:11

Moscow's Newest Form of Transport, the Cable Car, Takes First Passengers (in Photos)

The Russian capital’s first-ever cable car, which opened on Tuesday, sails over the Moscow River, offering views of Vorobyovy Gory, Moscow City, Moscow River and beyond.
Every hour, up to 1,600 people will be able to take the 700-meter-long journey inside cabins that fit eight people at a time.
One-way and return routes are available, with prices ranging from $6 to $12. Commuters can pay the fare with regular metro cards, according to City Hall.
The ride serves as a shuttle to and from Luzhniki Stadium.
In addition to the river shuttles that were launched ahead of the 2018 World Cup, the cable cars are expected to ease some of the traffic in the neighborhood.
The Vorobyovy Gory-Luzhniki cable car line will be open from 11:00 to 23:00.
What would have been a 20-minute drive between Vorobyovy Gory and Luzhniki Stadium has become a five-minute glide inside the cars.
A second line for athletes is scheduled to open in February.
Months after it was first announced in the lead-up to Russia’s 2018 FIFA World Cup, Moscow's first-ever cable car line finally opened this Tuesday. Here’s a look at the new transport option between Vorobyovy Gory and Luzhniki Stadium over the Moscow River.

