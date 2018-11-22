Moscow's 'Gloomiest Building' Demolished, 26 Years After Being Abandoned

Construction of the infamous Khovrino hospital began in 1980 in northern Moscow, but stalled after 5 years over construction problems. The project was abandoned in 1992 over a lack of funds. Moskva News Agency

Many say that the layout of the building resembles a biological hazard sign. Moskva News Agency

Completed in the brutalist style of architecture, the hospital was considered one of the gloomiest buildings in Moscow. It was nicknamed Umbrella — the name of the corporation in the Resident Evil film series. Moskva News Agency

Rumor has it that it was the gathering place for the city’s occultist community. Moskva News Agency

Several people reportedly died in the building after falling from one of its 11 floors. Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

A decision to dismantle the building was taken on Oct. 23. Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

City Hall said the building would be dismantled in around three months. Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

The building was finally demolished on Nov. 21, but work to clear the debris from the territory will reportedly run into February. Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

The costs to demolish the building and clear the territory are estimated at 1 billion rubles. Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency