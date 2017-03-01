Moscow's Feline Friends on National Cat Day

The Secrets of Russia’s Propaganda War, Revealed
2 hours ago
Russia has a new military propaganda force to wage information war. An unauthorized reprint of a military intelligence handbook gives insight into what the new information troops might do.
Full retrospective spanning the four-decade career of this vivid contemporary artist features paintings, graphics, objects, performance footage, photo and video works. Read more
Looking For Lenin
Philippe Chancel. Rebel’s Paris 1982
Panthers and Vikings — two notorious Parisian youth culture gangs from the 1980s in photographs
A series of works by this Paris-based photographer who for over two decades has been taking pictures which sit between art, documentary and journalism. Read more