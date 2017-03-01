Russia
2 hours ago Putin Admits Russia's Anti-Doping System is a Failure
3 hours ago Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro
5 hours ago Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'
Putin Admits Russia's Anti-Doping System is a Failure
1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 5, Feb. 20 - 26)
The Secrets of Russia’s Propaganda War, Revealed
The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof
Moscow's Feline Friends on National Cat Day

Russia celebrates all things feline on March 1 as part of World Cat Day. Founded in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and other animal rights groups, the holiday is also marked in other countries on Aug. 8.

In honor of the special occasion, The Moscow Times has gathered the best photos of Moscow's four-legged friends out and about in the Russian capital.

The Secrets of Russia’s Propaganda War, Revealed

Russia has a new military propaganda force to wage information war. An unauthorized reprint of a military intelligence handbook gives insight into what the new information troops might do.

Putin Admits Russia's Anti-Doping System is a Failure

‘Somebody Is Going to Be Beaten’

Torture is still widespread in Russian prisons, released activist Ildar Dadin tells The Moscow Times

‘Somebody Is Going to Be Beaten’

Torture is still widespread in Russian prisons, released activist Ildar Dadin tells The Moscow Times

‘Somebody Is Going to Be Beaten’

Torture is still widespread in Russian prisons, released activist Ildar Dadin tells The Moscow Times

Exhibition

Valery Aizenberg. Migratio

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Yermolayevsky
to Mar. 05

Full retrospective spanning the four-decade career of this vivid contemporary artist features paintings, graphics, objects, performance footage, photo and video works. Read more

Read more

By Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

Looking For Lenin

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution. To mark the occasion, The Moscow Times gives you renderings of the Russian revolutionary ...

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

The Putin administration reportedly commissioned an independent expert analysis of Russian network television, and the results are unflattering.

By Bob Jack
Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

Exhibition

Philippe Chancel. Rebel’s Paris 1982

Panthers and Vikings — two notorious Parisian youth culture gangs from the 1980s in photographs

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

A series of works by this Paris-based photographer who for over two decades has been taking pictures which sit between art, documentary and journalism. Read more

Read more

