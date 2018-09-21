7 Beautiful New Metro Stations Open in Moscow, in Pictures

The new Michurinsky Prospekt metro station commemorates the famous Russian horticulturist Ivan Michurin. The station is decorated with granite, glazed ceramics, glass, steel, and aluminum, while the columns are decorated with silhouettes of flowering branches and fruits. Dustin Taylor / MT

The Ozyornaya metro station is inspired by the nearby Ochakovsky ponds and features a blue-green background, aquatic vegetation, water lilies and images of shimmering water. Dustin Taylor / MT

The Govorovo metro station has a bright modern design. The base color for the station is black, while the columns are illuminated from the inside and feature a pattern of luminous drops. Dustin Taylor / MT

The Solntsevo platform imitates the sun's rays. When taking the escalator up, passengers are treated to an optical illusion resembling the rising sun. Dustin Taylor / MT

The Borovskoye Shosse Station features lighting that mimics city lights and decorative lamps resembling cars flying at high speed. Dustin Taylor / MT

The design of the Novoperedelkino Station is inspired by the royal chambers of medieval Moscow. Dustin Taylor / MT