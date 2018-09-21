News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 21 2018 - 10:09

7 Beautiful New Metro Stations Open in Moscow, in Pictures

The new Michurinsky Prospekt metro station commemorates the famous Russian horticulturist Ivan Michurin. The station is decorated with granite, glazed ceramics, glass, steel, and aluminum, while the columns are decorated with silhouettes of flowering branches and fruits.
The Ozyornaya metro station is inspired by the nearby Ochakovsky ponds and features a blue-green background, aquatic vegetation, water lilies and images of shimmering water.
The Govorovo metro station has a bright modern design. The base color for the station is black, while the columns are illuminated from the inside and feature a pattern of luminous drops.
The Solntsevo platform imitates the sun's rays. When taking the escalator up, passengers are treated to an optical illusion resembling the rising sun.
The Borovskoye Shosse Station features lighting that mimics city lights and decorative lamps resembling cars flying at high speed.
The design of the Novoperedelkino Station is inspired by the royal chambers of medieval Moscow.
The main elements of the Rasskazovka Station are columns that resemble bookcases which give out free ebooks via QR codes posted on the walls.
The new Michurinsky Prospekt metro station commemorates the famous Russian horticulturist Ivan Michurin. The station is decorated with granite, glazed ceramics, glass, steel, and aluminum, while the columns are decorated with silhouettes of flowering branches and fruits.
Dustin Taylor / MT
The Ozyornaya metro station is inspired by the nearby Ochakovsky ponds and features a blue-green background, aquatic vegetation, water lilies and images of shimmering water.
Dustin Taylor / MT
The Govorovo metro station has a bright modern design. The base color for the station is black, while the columns are illuminated from the inside and feature a pattern of luminous drops.
Dustin Taylor / MT
The Solntsevo platform imitates the sun's rays. When taking the escalator up, passengers are treated to an optical illusion resembling the rising sun.
Dustin Taylor / MT
The Borovskoye Shosse Station features lighting that mimics city lights and decorative lamps resembling cars flying at high speed.
Dustin Taylor / MT
The design of the Novoperedelkino Station is inspired by the royal chambers of medieval Moscow.
Dustin Taylor / MT
The main elements of the Rasskazovka Station are columns that resemble bookcases which give out free ebooks via QR codes posted on the walls.
Dustin Taylor / MT

The Moscow metro is rightfully ranked among the most beautiful subways in the world. This summer, seven new metro stations were opened, bringing the total number of stations to 222. The new stations feature futuristic designs as well as historic references.

Flying with Dostoevsky
Opinion
Sept. 14 2018
Flying with Dostoevsky

Latest news

Russia Backs Bosnia's Integrity Amid Serb Calls for Secession
News
Sept. 21 2018
Russia Backs Bosnia's Integrity Amid Serb Calls for Secession
Attacks on Russian Activists and Journalists on the Rise, NGO Warns
News
Sept. 21 2018
Attacks on Russian Activists and Journalists on the Rise, NGO Warns
Kremlin Accuses U.S. of Using Sanctions to Squeeze Russia Out of Arms Trade
News
Sept. 21 2018
Kremlin Accuses U.S. of Using Sanctions to Squeeze Russia Out of Arms Trade

Most read

City

Scandinavia Restaurant: RIP

Opinion

Why Putin Has Suddenly Turned Dovish on Syria (Op-ed)

News

Miss Hitler Pageant Pulled From Russian Social Media After Complaints

News

Russia's Orthodox Church Cuts Ties With Constantinople Over Ukraine Spat

News

Ukraine Terminates Friendship Treaty With Russia

Sign up for our weekly newsletter