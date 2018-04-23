A Storm Sweeps Through Moscow, In Photos
A child struggles to keep control of an umbrella in Moscow.
Mikhail Tereschenko / TASS
Collapsed structures cause damage to both the streets and nearby cars.
Moskva News Agency
Moskva News Agency
Umbrellas provide little shelter from the storm.
Mikhail Tereschenko / TASS
Mikhail Tereschenko / TASS
Massive trees are uprooted.
Moskva News Agency
Fallen trees damage building exteriors.
Moskva News Agency
More trees are uprooted in residential estates.
Moskva News Agency
Over the weekend, a storm swept through Moscow and its neighboring regions, resulting in the deaths of at least two people. More than 29,000 homes in 12 Russian regions west of the Urals have experienced power outages, the Emergency Situations Ministry reported.
Here is a look at the storm in photographs.
