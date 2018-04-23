News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
City
April 23 2018 - 15:04

A Storm Sweeps Through Moscow, In Photos

A child struggles to keep control of an umbrella in Moscow.
Collapsed structures cause damage to both the streets and nearby cars.
Umbrellas provide little shelter from the storm.
Massive trees are uprooted.
Fallen trees damage building exteriors.
More trees are uprooted in residential estates.
A child struggles to keep control of an umbrella in Moscow.
Mikhail Tereschenko / TASS
Collapsed structures cause damage to both the streets and nearby cars.
Moskva News Agency
Moskva News Agency
Umbrellas provide little shelter from the storm.
Mikhail Tereschenko / TASS
Mikhail Tereschenko / TASS
Massive trees are uprooted.
Moskva News Agency
Fallen trees damage building exteriors.
Moskva News Agency
More trees are uprooted in residential estates.
Moskva News Agency

Over the weekend, a storm swept through Moscow and its neighboring regions, resulting in the deaths of at least two people. More than 29,000 homes in 12 Russian regions west of the Urals have experienced power outages, the Emergency Situations Ministry reported.

Here is a look at the storm in photographs.

One Killed as Fire Erupts at Moscow Children's Mall, Hundreds Evacuated
News
April 04 2018
One Killed as Fire Erupts at Moscow Children's Mall, Hundreds Evacuated
Police Arrest 100 People in Moscow City Skyscraper, Media Report
News
April 05 2018
Police Arrest 100 People in Moscow City Skyscraper, Media Report
Springtime Floods Russian Cities With Rivers of Melted Snow
Meanwhile…
April 09 2018
Springtime Floods Russian Cities With Rivers of Melted Snow

Latest news

Russian TV Uses Film Stills as Proof Syria Chemical Attack Was Staged
News
April 24 2018
Russian TV Uses Film Stills as Proof Syria Chemical Attack Was Staged
Firm Owned By Prosecutor General’s Son Wins Lucrative Garbage Contract
News
April 24 2018
Firm Owned By Prosecutor General’s Son Wins Lucrative Garbage Contract
Rusal’s Deripaska Scrambles to Soften Russia Sanctions Blow
Business
April 24 2018
Rusal’s Deripaska Scrambles to Soften Russia Sanctions Blow

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox