Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Women Speak Out After Harvey Weinstein Scandal
1 hour ago Russian Culture Minister Considers Screening Patriotic Films at the Circus
2 hours ago #LifeIsImproving Instagram Hashtag Dumbfounds Muscovites
Russia
Russian Women Speak Out After Harvey Weinstein Scandal
Russia
The Fraud Scandal Engulfing Russia's Media Watchdog, Explained
Russia
Telegram Founder Durov Puts Out Call for Lawyers to Fight Encryption Fine
Russia
Designing The Moscow Times
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Moscow Then and Now

Not since Josef Stalin’s first General Plan for the Reconstruction of Moscow in 1935 has the Russian capital changed so radically and so quickly. Hotels came down and went up, streets were widened or narrowed, kiosks sprang up like mushrooms after a rain and then were cut down one night by a battery of bulldozers. Churches reopened their doors to worshipers, park fountains sparkled, and an entire new city appeared on the horizon. Through all of this, Muscovites wonder if they’ve lost more than they’ve gained.

Related
Russia
Derk Sauer on Journalism, Russia and Being a Black Sheep
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+