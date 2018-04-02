The Latest in Moscow Street Fashion
Vyacheslav Shitov says he’s been doing photography for eight years now, but he’s only been into street style photography for four years. “This genre attracts me: it’s unpredictable, and I find everything related to fashion and style fascinating.
Vyacheslav Shitov
I photographed people attending Mercedez Benz Fashion Week Russia. Some of them were there to chat and meet new people, some of them were hoping to make it onto the pages of a magazine — everyone had different motives.
Vyacheslav Shitov
The people I took photographs of, dress similarly in their everyday lives: They are all interesting, artistic, creative and non-ordinary people.
Vyacheslav Shitov
I am always impressed by people who have a sense of style. Style is more than just fashionable clothing. They have to nurture their sense of style for their entire lives.
Vyacheslav Shitov
Moving away from the fashion week to everyday life in Russia is very sad stylistically. Perhaps the center of Moscow is the only exception.
Vyacheslav Shitov
The places with the biggest concentration of stylish people who are into fashion are GUM, TSUM, Tsvetnoy and several concept stores in the central districts of Moscow. People especially feel like showing off their outfits in the summer.
Vyacheslav Shitov
Street style in Moscow differs significantly from the street style in Paris, Milan or London.
Vyacheslav Shitov
In Europe, the fashion industry is on a whole different level. Trends first appear abroad, and they only arrive to Russia after some time. New trends don’t always stick here, and if they do, it happens much later than elsewhere and with some changes applied to the original concept.
Vyacheslav Shitov
In Russia, there is no such profession as street style photographer. In Europe there is, and this says something.
Vyacheslav Shitov
In Moscow people have a weird reaction when you photograph them, people instantly think they are being tricked into something.That’s not the case with the fashion week though. People sometimes only attend these events to get cool photos.
Vyacheslav Shitov
I can say for sure that street photography is now gaining popularity in Russia. Four years ago there was only one street photographer, now there are six of them.
Vyacheslav Shitov
There is this small nuance that people rarely think about: Apart from technical photography-related knowledge, as a street style photographer, you also have to be a stylist, to decide how fashionable and edgy a certain look is.”
Vyacheslav Shitov
The Mercedes Benz Fashion Week took place in Moscow last month from March 10–15. Photographer Vyacheslav Shitov captured the most fashionable and edgy street style looks at the event and in the central districts of Moscow.
