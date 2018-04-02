The Latest in Moscow Street Fashion

Vyacheslav Shitov says he’s been doing photography for eight years now, but he’s only been into street style photography for four years. “This genre attracts me: it’s unpredictable, and I find everything related to fashion and style fascinating. Vyacheslav Shitov

I photographed people attending Mercedez Benz Fashion Week Russia. Some of them were there to chat and meet new people, some of them were hoping to make it onto the pages of a magazine — everyone had different motives. Vyacheslav Shitov

The people I took photographs of, dress similarly in their everyday lives: They are all interesting, artistic, creative and non-ordinary people. Vyacheslav Shitov

I am always impressed by people who have a sense of style. Style is more than just fashionable clothing. They have to nurture their sense of style for their entire lives. Vyacheslav Shitov

Moving away from the fashion week to everyday life in Russia is very sad stylistically. Perhaps the center of Moscow is the only exception. Vyacheslav Shitov

The places with the biggest concentration of stylish people who are into fashion are GUM, TSUM, Tsvetnoy and several concept stores in the central districts of Moscow. People especially feel like showing off their outfits in the summer. Vyacheslav Shitov

Street style in Moscow differs significantly from the street style in Paris, Milan or London. Vyacheslav Shitov

In Europe, the fashion industry is on a whole different level. Trends first appear abroad, and they only arrive to Russia after some time. New trends don’t always stick here, and if they do, it happens much later than elsewhere and with some changes applied to the original concept. Vyacheslav Shitov

In Russia, there is no such profession as street style photographer. In Europe there is, and this says something. Vyacheslav Shitov

In Moscow people have a weird reaction when you photograph them, people instantly think they are being tricked into something.That’s not the case with the fashion week though. People sometimes only attend these events to get cool photos. Vyacheslav Shitov

I can say for sure that street photography is now gaining popularity in Russia. Four years ago there was only one street photographer, now there are six of them. Vyacheslav Shitov