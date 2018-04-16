Moscow Statues Get a Spring Cleaning
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Pushkin gets his hair done.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Karl Marx gets a dose of Moscow’s own ice bucket challenge.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
George the Victorious looks even better clean.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
A child gets up close with Lenin.
Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS
Everything needs to be squeaky clean in a monument.
Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS
To wipe the sweat off your brow.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
International visitor Gandhi gets groomed.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Spring is in the air in Moscow! While Muscovites and visitors to the capital keenly sport a few less layer and show off a bit more skin as the sun sticks around for longer, Moscow’s statues need a bit of sprucing up, too. Here’s the fine work that goes on behind the scenes to keep the monuments around Moscow looking their best.
April 16 2018
April 16 2018