Moscow Buddhists Commemorate Year of the Pig With Fire, in Photos
The ritual offering took place near the Stupa of Enlightenment in Otradnoye.
Moskva News Agency
A delegation of lamas led the ceremony.
Moskva News Agency
Gathering in the cold, many came to partake in the ritual.
Moskva News Agency
Blessings were laid as part of the ceremony.
Moskva News Agency
In a ritual act, offerings were burned to commemorate the New Year.
Moskva News Agency
The beginning of the Lunar year is seen as an important milestone.
Moskva News Agency
Ritualistic burning of offerings.
Moskva News Agency
Prayer flags line the walls at the temple.
Moskva News Agency
A group of Buddhists held a ceremony in honor of the new lunar year at a temple in northeastern Moscow on Sunday, Feb. 10.
They celebrated the beginning of the Year of the Earth Pig at the Drepung Gomang Buddhist monastery, lighting fire offerings in a traditional ceremony.
Here's a look at the ritual.
