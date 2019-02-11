News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 11 2019 - 17:02

Moscow Buddhists Commemorate Year of the Pig With Fire, in Photos

The ritual offering took place near the Stupa of Enlightenment in Otradnoye.
A delegation of lamas led the ceremony.
Gathering in the cold, many came to partake in the ritual.
Blessings were laid as part of the ceremony.
In a ritual act, offerings were burned to commemorate the New Year.
The beginning of the Lunar year is seen as an important milestone.
Ritualistic burning of offerings.
Prayer flags line the walls at the temple.
A group of Buddhists held a ceremony in honor of the new lunar year at a temple in northeastern Moscow on Sunday, Feb. 10.

They celebrated the beginning of the Year of the Earth Pig at the Drepung Gomang Buddhist monastery, lighting fire offerings in a traditional ceremony.

Here's a look at the ritual.



