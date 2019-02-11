Moscow Buddhists Commemorate Year of the Pig With Fire, in Photos

Prayer flags line the walls at the temple.

The beginning of the Lunar year is seen as an important milestone.

In a ritual act, offerings were burned to commemorate the New Year.

Blessings were laid as part of the ceremony.

Gathering in the cold, many came to partake in the ritual.

The ritual offering took place near the Stupa of Enlightenment in Otradnoye.

A group of Buddhists held a ceremony in honor of the new lunar year at a temple in northeastern Moscow on Sunday, Feb. 10.

They celebrated the beginning of the Year of the Earth Pig at the Drepung Gomang Buddhist monastery, lighting fire offerings in a traditional ceremony.

Here's a look at the ritual.