Moscow's Frozen Monuments, in Photos

The monument to Peter the Great resides near the soon-to-be frozen Moscow River. It was erected to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the Russian Navy, which Peter the Great established.

Peasants gather in a symbol of peace and protection.

Snow won't stop the solemn change of guards who watch over the eternal flame.

Snow comes down hard near the statue of Russian emperor Alexander I with the walls of the Kremlin in the background.

The park is full of interesting relics donning the famous hammer and sickle from the days of the Soviet Union.

A frozen monument to Vladimir Lenin, the Russian communist revolutionary, is framed by New Year decorations on Oktyabrskaya Square as snow pelts down from above.

A monument to Felix Dzerzhinsky, nicknamed Iron Felix, a Bolshevik revolutionary, leader and feared leader of the Soviet secret police. Seen at the Muzeon Sculpture Park

The statue of Marshal Zhukov, standing near the entrance of Red Square, is seen here through festive, snow-covered Christmas trees. Zhukov was the most decorated Russian soldier of World War II. The monument shows him inspecting the troops during the Moscow Victory Day parade in 1945 on his horse, Idol.

Tourists stop by even as snow falls to take a photo of the giant monument to Vladimir the Great, a 10th Century prince credited with the introduction of Orthodox Christianity to the Rus'. St. Vladimir, as he is also known, is claimed by both Russia and Ukraine as a founding father.

Snow covers this statue of Dostoyevsky located outside the Russian State Library. The monument was installed in 1997 to celebrate the 850th anniversary of Moscow.

Of the hundreds of monuments dedicated to Russia's great political, cultural and religious figures, none are spared from Moscow's harsh winters.

Here's a look at some of our favorite statues as the snow comes down.