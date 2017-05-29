In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow

Cinema

Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot returns as the title character in the epic action adventure from director Patty Jenkins (Monster).

Before she was Wonder Woman she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained warrior. When a pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict in the outside world, she leaves home to fight a war to end all wars, discovering her full powers and true destiny. Stars Gal Gadot, David Thewlis, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Connie Nielsen and Elena Anaya. Read more