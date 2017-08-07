Looking for Lenin

In 2015, Ukraine passed a law that mandated the removal of all the country's Lenin monuments as part of a larger campaign of "decommunization." Over 5,000 have been torn down in what is called Leninopad (the Lenin-fall). Photographer Niels Ackermann and journalist Sébastien Gobert, both based in Kiev, have scoured the country in search of the remains of these toppled figures. These compelling images are combined with witness testimonies to form a unique insight, revealing how Ukrainians perceive their country, and how they are grappling with the legacy of their Soviet past to conceive a new vision of the future.



