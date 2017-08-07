Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
16 minutes ago Russian Jews Decry Official's 'Humiliating' Holocaust Comments
2 hours ago Putin Affirms Kremlin Support on Visit to Breakaway Abkhazia
20 hours ago Rosneft's Sechin to Appear as Witness in Trial of Ex-Minister Ulyukayev
Russia
Russian Jews Decry Official's 'Humiliating' Holocaust Comments
Russia
If Navalny Takes Power He Could End Up Like Putin, Says Khodorkovsky
Russia
Rosneft's Sechin to Appear as Witness in Trial of Ex-Minister Ulyukayev
Russia
Russian Court Overturns Order to Deport Gay Journalist to Uzbekistan
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Looking for Lenin

In 2015, Ukraine passed a law that mandated the removal of all the country's Lenin monuments as part of a larger campaign of "decommunization." Over 5,000 have been torn down in what is called Leninopad (the Lenin-fall). Photographer Niels Ackermann and journalist Sébastien Gobert, both based in Kiev, have scoured the country in search of the remains of these toppled figures. These compelling images are combined with witness testimonies to form a unique insight, revealing how Ukrainians perceive their country, and how they are grappling with the legacy of their Soviet past to conceive a new vision of the future. 

For more information see the Fuel-Design site.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+