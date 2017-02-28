Looking For Lenin

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Congress Is Preparing an ‘Economic Blockade’ of Russia
3 hours ago
"Anti-Russian sentiment on the Capitol Hill" is ruining U.S.—Russia relations, Russian Foreign Ministry has said.
Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more
Dancing Bears and Trump Pancakes: Russians Celebrate Maslenitsa
16 hours agoLights Go Out in Saratov Cinema, Just as Sell-Out Crowd Sits Down for Nemtsov Documentary
Full retrospective spanning the four-decade career of this vivid contemporary artist features paintings, graphics, objects, performance footage, photo and video works. Read more