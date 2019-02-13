A Look Back at 155 Years of the Moscow Zoo, in Pictures

A rhinoceros gifted by Grand Duke Konstantin Nikolayevich in 1863 was one of the first inhabitants of the newly opened zoo. Moscow Zoo Press Office

The first entrance to the zoo in 1864. Moscow Zoo Press Office

By the 1920s, the zoo had come under the jurisdiction of the city and had changed significantly. Moscow Zoo Press Office

An archival shot of the building of “Animal's Island,”a large stone surrounded by deep water that keeps animals and visitors at a safe distance. Moscow Zoo Press Office

A baby chimpanzee is welcomed at the zoo. Moscow Zoo Press Office

Bear cages in the 1920s are a far cry from the enclosures the animals live in today. Moscow Zoo Press Office

Children on a camel ride in 1924. Moscow Zoo Press Office

Anti-aircraft guns were stationed at the zoo during World War II. Moscow Zoo Press Office

A baby hippopotamus named Augustus was welcomed to the zoo in 1943. Moscow Zoo Press Office

By 1953, the main entrance to the zoo had changed more still. Moscow Zoo Press Office

An Indian elephant family arrived in the 1970s. Moscow Zoo Press Office

A look at the Moscow Zoo entrance in 2019. Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

A flock of flamingoes bring some color to the zoo on autumn days. Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency