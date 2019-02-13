A Look Back at 155 Years of the Moscow Zoo, in Pictures
A rhinoceros gifted by Grand Duke Konstantin Nikolayevich in 1863 was one of the first inhabitants of the newly opened zoo.
Moscow Zoo Press Office
The first entrance to the zoo in 1864.
Moscow Zoo Press Office
By the 1920s, the zoo had come under the jurisdiction of the city and had changed significantly.
Moscow Zoo Press Office
An archival shot of the building of “Animal's Island,”a large stone surrounded by deep water that keeps animals and visitors at a safe distance.
Moscow Zoo Press Office
A baby chimpanzee is welcomed at the zoo.
Moscow Zoo Press Office
Bear cages in the 1920s are a far cry from the enclosures the animals live in today.
Moscow Zoo Press Office
Children on a camel ride in 1924.
Moscow Zoo Press Office
Anti-aircraft guns were stationed at the zoo during World War II.
Moscow Zoo Press Office
A baby hippopotamus named Augustus was welcomed to the zoo in 1943.
Moscow Zoo Press Office
By 1953, the main entrance to the zoo had changed more still.
Moscow Zoo Press Office
An Indian elephant family arrived in the 1970s.
Moscow Zoo Press Office
A look at the Moscow Zoo entrance in 2019.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
A flock of flamingoes bring some color to the zoo on autumn days.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
With over 1,000 species represented now at the zoo, there's nothing to yawn about!
Moscow Zoo Press Office
From baby chimps and hippos to anti-aircraft guns during World War II, the Moscow zoo has had a rich history since it was founded on Feb. 13, 1864.
Celebrating its birthday on Wednesday, we look back at archival photographs of how the grounds and residents of the zoo have changed throughout the years.
Having started off as a "zoological garden" with 153 wild animals and birds all those years ago, today it houses more than 8,000 animals belonging to more than 1,000 species.
Here’s a look at the zoo from its earliest days to the present.
