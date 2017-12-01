News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
12 hours ago Two Chechens Sentenced for 1995 Budyonnovsk Terror Attack
12 hours ago Russian Civil Servant Salaries To Increase for First Time Since 2013
13 hours ago Putin Asks Lawmakers to Expand Russia's Navy Presence in Syria
News
Two Chechens Sentenced for 1995 Budyonnovsk Terror Attack
News
Russian Civil Servant Salaries To Increase for First Time Since 2013
News
Putin Asks Lawmakers to Expand Russia's Navy Presence in Syria
News
'Russian Lessons for Reagan' Launch at Gorbachev Foundation Reunites Old Friends
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Preserving the Khanty Way of Life

The Khanty-Mansiisk autonomous district has existed since 1931. 

The bulk of the indigenous population currently lives in villages built by the authorities with the intention of replacing Soviet-era settlement camps. Many younger members of the community have turned their backs on their native culture in order to try to gain a foothold in the modern world.

But some people have stuck to their roots, adjusting their traditional way of life to modernity by incorporating activities such as ethno-tourism. 

 Fyodor Telkov, a photographer from Yekaterinburg, documented the everyday life of a Khanty family. You can follow Fyodor on Instagram here.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+