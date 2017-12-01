Preserving the Khanty Way of Life

The Khanty-Mansiisk autonomous district has existed since 1931.

The bulk of the indigenous population currently lives in villages built by the authorities with the intention of replacing Soviet-era settlement camps. Many younger members of the community have turned their backs on their native culture in order to try to gain a foothold in the modern world.

But some people have stuck to their roots, adjusting their traditional way of life to modernity by incorporating activities such as ethno-tourism.

Fyodor Telkov, a photographer from Yekaterinburg, documented the everyday life of a Khanty family. You can follow Fyodor on Instagram here.