Russians Torch ‘Flaming Gothic’ in Ancient Maslenitsa Ritual
In Nikola-Lenivets, Russians celebrating Maslenitsa burned a 30-meter Gothic cathedral made from twigs and brooms.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
The idea behind the Gothic design came from the Art Park’s founder and artist, Nikolai Polissky.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
The structure was named “Flaming Gothic” by its creator Nikolai Polissky.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
The artist Herman Vinogradov set the structure on fire on Saturday at 5.00 p.m.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Gothic vibes in the Nikola-Lenivets Art Park.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Those who witnessed the cathedral burn will keep the memory for a lifetime, said Polissky.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
There were also games, contests, pancake eating and music at the Maslenitsa celebrations at the park.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
During Maslenitsa, Russians traditionally eat blini – pancakes meant to symbolize the sun and its warmth.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
“It is interesting to look at the fire drawing images in real time,” Polissky said.
Artyom Geodakyan / TASS
Vakhtang Kipshidze, a representative of the Orthodox Church, criticized the burning of a cathedral and said the organizers’ intentions were “questionable.”
Artyom Geodakyan / TASS
Russians this week celebrated Maslenitsa, a Slavic folk festival with pagan roots, which marks the beginning of Lent.
In a tiny village in the Kaluga region 150 kilometers southwest of Moscow, a traditional bonfire was lit on Saturday in the Nikola-Lenivets Art Park.
Instead of burning an effigy of a scarecrow, festival organizers departed from tradition by torching a wooden cathedral.
