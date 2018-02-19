News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Feb. 19 2018 - 13:02

Russians Torch ‘Flaming Gothic’ in Ancient Maslenitsa Ritual

In Nikola-Lenivets, Russians celebrating Maslenitsa burned a 30-meter Gothic cathedral made from twigs and brooms.
The idea behind the Gothic design came from the Art Park’s founder and artist, Nikolai Polissky.
The structure was named “Flaming Gothic” by its creator Nikolai Polissky.
The artist Herman Vinogradov set the structure on fire on Saturday at 5.00 p.m.
Gothic vibes in the Nikola-Lenivets Art Park.
Those who witnessed the cathedral burn will keep the memory for a lifetime, said Polissky.
There were also games, contests, pancake eating and music at the Maslenitsa celebrations at the park.
During Maslenitsa, Russians traditionally eat blini – pancakes meant to symbolize the sun and its warmth.
“It is interesting to look at the fire drawing images in real time,” Polissky said.
Vakhtang Kipshidze, a representative of the Orthodox Church, criticized the burning of a cathedral and said the organizers’ intentions were “questionable.”
In Nikola-Lenivets, Russians celebrating Maslenitsa burned a 30-meter Gothic cathedral made from twigs and brooms.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
The idea behind the Gothic design came from the Art Park’s founder and artist, Nikolai Polissky.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
The structure was named “Flaming Gothic” by its creator Nikolai Polissky.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
The artist Herman Vinogradov set the structure on fire on Saturday at 5.00 p.m.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Gothic vibes in the Nikola-Lenivets Art Park.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Those who witnessed the cathedral burn will keep the memory for a lifetime, said Polissky.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
There were also games, contests, pancake eating and music at the Maslenitsa celebrations at the park.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
During Maslenitsa, Russians traditionally eat blini – pancakes meant to symbolize the sun and its warmth.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
“It is interesting to look at the fire drawing images in real time,” Polissky said.
Artyom Geodakyan / TASS
Vakhtang Kipshidze, a representative of the Orthodox Church, criticized the burning of a cathedral and said the organizers’ intentions were “questionable.”
Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

Russians this week celebrated Maslenitsa, a Slavic folk festival with pagan roots, which marks the beginning of Lent.

In a tiny village in the Kaluga region 150 kilometers southwest of Moscow, a traditional bonfire was lit on Saturday in the Nikola-Lenivets Art Park.

Instead of burning an effigy of a scarecrow, festival organizers departed from tradition by torching a wooden cathedral.

