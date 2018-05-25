Russian Schoolchildren Mark Graduation With 'Last Bell' Celebrations, in Photos

Cadets at the Rosgvardia school. A first-grader rings a bell, accompanied by a graduate, to mark the beginning of the ceremony.

Russian high-school graduates said farewell to their student years this Friday, May 25, in a time-honored tradition that includes the ceremonial ringing of the "last bell" at schools nationwide. Tears, joy and pride were in abundance as the graduating 11th-graders put on celebratory red ribbons to mark the day.

