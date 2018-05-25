News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 25 2018 - 16:05

Russian Schoolchildren Mark Graduation With 'Last Bell' Celebrations, in Photos

School graduates don red ribbons to celebrate the joyous day. Red Square.
A couple in Omsk enjoys the day.
A girl in Moscow fights to hold back her emotions.
Students in Russia's resort town of Gelendzhik celebrate by the Black Sea.
Moscow, Zaryadye Park
Cadets at the Rosgvardia school. A first-grader rings a bell, accompanied by a graduate, to mark the beginning of the ceremony.
Police cadets look sharp in their uniforms.
School graduates don red ribbons to celebrate the joyous day. Red Square.
Moskva News Agency
A couple in Omsk enjoys the day.
Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS
A girl in Moscow fights to hold back her emotions.
Sergei Savostyanov / TASS
Students in Russia's resort town of Gelendzhik celebrate by the Black Sea.
Valery Matytsin / TASS
Moscow, Zaryadye Park
Sergei Savostyanov / TASS
Cadets at the Rosgvardia school. A first-grader rings a bell, accompanied by a graduate, to mark the beginning of the ceremony.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Police cadets look sharp in their uniforms.
Aleksandr Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russian high-school graduates said farewell to their student years this Friday, May 25, in a time-honored tradition that includes the ceremonial ringing of the "last bell" at schools nationwide. Tears, joy and pride were in abundance as the graduating 11th-graders put on celebratory red ribbons to mark the day.

Moscow University Students Form Live Wall Against FIFA Fan Zone
News
April 30 2018
Moscow University Students Form Live Wall Against FIFA Fan Zone
Moscow Jumps to 28th in Global Ranking of Best Cities for University Students
News
May 09 2018
Moscow Jumps to 28th in Global Ranking of Best Cities for University Students
College Students Injured in School Shooting in Siberia
News
May 10 2018
College Students Injured in School Shooting in Siberia

Latest news

91-Year-Old Babushka Becomes Russia’s Latest Instagram Travel Star
Meanwhile…
May 25 2018
91-Year-Old Babushka Becomes Russia’s Latest Instagram Travel Star
Life-Size 'Millennium Falcon' Graffiti Lands on Moscow Roof for Star Wars Premiere
Meanwhile…
May 25 2018
Life-Size 'Millennium Falcon' Graffiti Lands on Moscow Roof for Star Wars Premiere
Official 2018 FIFA Word Cup Song Hits the Airwaves: 'Live it up'
Meanwhile…
May 25 2018
Official 2018 FIFA Word Cup Song Hits the Airwaves: 'Live it up'

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox