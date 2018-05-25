Russian Schoolchildren Mark Graduation With 'Last Bell' Celebrations, in Photos
School graduates don red ribbons to celebrate the joyous day. Red Square.
Moskva News Agency
A couple in Omsk enjoys the day.
Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS
A girl in Moscow fights to hold back her emotions.
Sergei Savostyanov / TASS
Students in Russia's resort town of Gelendzhik celebrate by the Black Sea.
Valery Matytsin / TASS
Moscow, Zaryadye Park
Sergei Savostyanov / TASS
Cadets at the Rosgvardia school. A first-grader rings a bell, accompanied by a graduate, to mark the beginning of the ceremony.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Police cadets look sharp in their uniforms.
Aleksandr Avilov / Moskva News Agency
School graduates don red ribbons to celebrate the joyous day. Red Square.
Moskva News Agency
A couple in Omsk enjoys the day.
Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS
A girl in Moscow fights to hold back her emotions.
Sergei Savostyanov / TASS
Students in Russia's resort town of Gelendzhik celebrate by the Black Sea.
Valery Matytsin / TASS
Moscow, Zaryadye Park
Sergei Savostyanov / TASS
Cadets at the Rosgvardia school. A first-grader rings a bell, accompanied by a graduate, to mark the beginning of the ceremony.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Police cadets look sharp in their uniforms.
Aleksandr Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Russian high-school graduates said farewell to their student years this Friday, May 25, in a time-honored tradition that includes the ceremonial ringing of the "last bell" at schools nationwide. Tears, joy and pride were in abundance as the graduating 11th-graders put on celebratory red ribbons to mark the day.
Latest news
Meanwhile…
May 25 2018
Meanwhile…
May 25 2018
Meanwhile…
May 25 2018