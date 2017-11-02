News
The Kremlin’s Stars: 80 years of one of Russia’s most iconic symbols


When you look at the Kremlin, certain features jump out. The lofty fortress walls, bright red bricks, golden clocks and inside, like an oyster’s pearl, the white Kremlin Palace. These architectural works not only represent the center of Russian political authority, they are cultural icons each with their own story.

Quite literally towering above are five red stars, each fixed on five of the Kremlin's twenty towers.

Symbols of Russia’s capital seen by thousands every day, these stars tell three stories: Russia’s, Moscow’s and their own.


