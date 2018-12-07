Moscow’s Izmailovsky Kremlin and Markets, in Photos

And so ends a full afternoon at one of Moscow's best spots for tourists and locals alike.

Once shoppers get hungry, plenty of treats including shashlik, lavash and veggies are available.

Here you can find plenty of old Soviet trinkets, from clothing to pins, posters and paintings.

And the other with antique items.

One with a huge collection of Russian souvenirs that are perfect for gifts.

Two remarkable markets sit just beside the kremlin.

The Church of St. Nicholas, the highest wooden church in Russia, is within the walls of the kremlin.

The Izmailovsky Kremlin was built as a cultural and historical complex in 2007 inspired by the architectural style of 18th century Russia.

Traditionally, a kremlin is a fortified structure that protects what’s inside its walls.

But the Izmailovsky Kremlin in northeast Moscow offers no such service. Instead, it serves as a wonderland escape with weekend markets, where locals, artists and tourists can explore old Soviet goods, vintage posters, souvenirs and food.

Here's a look at Moscow’s “other” Kremlin and all there is to explore within.