Dec. 07 2018 - 16:12

Moscow’s Izmailovsky Kremlin and Markets, in Photos

The Izmailovsky Kremlin was built as a cultural and historical complex in 2007 inspired by the architectural style of 18th century Russia.
The Church of St. Nicholas, the highest wooden church in Russia, is within the walls of the kremlin.
Two remarkable markets sit just beside the kremlin.
One with a huge collection of Russian souvenirs that are perfect for gifts.
Matryoshka anyone?
And the other with antique items.
Here you can find plenty of old Soviet trinkets, from clothing to pins, posters and paintings.
Once shoppers get hungry, plenty of treats including shashlik, lavash and veggies are available.
Vendors often negotiate with travelers.
And so ends a full afternoon at one of Moscow's best spots for tourists and locals alike.
Traditionally, a kremlin is a fortified structure that protects what’s inside its walls.

But the Izmailovsky Kremlin in northeast Moscow offers no such service. Instead, it serves as a wonderland escape with weekend markets, where locals, artists and tourists can explore old Soviet goods, vintage posters, souvenirs and food.

Here's a look at Moscow’s “other” Kremlin and all there is to explore within.



