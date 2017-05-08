Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
32 minutes ago Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison
2 hours ago Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory
4 hours ago Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory
Moscow
Away From the Archives
Moscow
May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia
Moscow
Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
32 minutes ago Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison
2 hours ago Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory
4 hours ago Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)

4 hours ago

Moscow may think co-operation with the Taliban is an insurance policy for the future. In reality, it risks increased antagonism between the world’s military superpowers and growing instability in the region.

32 minutes ago

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

2 hours ago

Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory

4 hours ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

3 days ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

3 days ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

3 days ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

32 minutes ago

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

2 hours ago

Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory

4 hours ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

32 minutes ago

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

2 hours ago

Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory

4 hours ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

Concert

Piano and Strings

Mon. May. 08 Tue. May. 23
Bolshoi Theater
06:00 p.m.

Bolshoi Theater Orchestra soloists perform Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms. Beethoven Hall. Read more

Read more

32 minutes ago

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

2 hours ago

Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory

4 hours ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Just Between Us, the Russian Way

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

In my file drawer of doctoral dissertations I will never write is one entitled: “Choice and Frequency of Parasitical Word Use Among Non-Native Speakers of Russian.” My personal parasite phrase is честно говоря (to be honest).

Print edition — 4 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism

2 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

2 hours ago

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

2 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

2 hours ago

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

2 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

2 hours ago

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis

2 days, 20 hours ago
The Moscow Times collects some recent photos from Moscow and St. Petersburg, where the government is preparing its annual celebrations for Victory Day 2017.

3 days, 1 hour ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

3 days, 2 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

3 days, 2 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

5 hours ago

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan – the Kazan Kremlin and the State Museum of Fine Arts.

see more

5 hours ago

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan – ...

2 days ago

Away From the Archives

An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow since 2013. He told The Moscow Times ...

5 hours ago

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan – the Kazan Kremlin and the State Museum of Fine Arts.

New issue — 4 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism
4 days ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov

Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
4 days ago

In the “state capitalism” prevailing in modern Russia, the concept of property rights is blurred. But the “apartment—car—dacha” mantra remains as compelling ...

3 days ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

3 days ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

3 days ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

3 days ago

Actually, Russia Won't Let Navalny Leave the Country to Save His Eyesight

3 days ago

Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

3 days ago

Half of Russians Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Study Finds

Mon. May. 08

More events
All Nighter Cinema
The Tiger Lillies: Cold Night in Soho Gig
The Promise Cinema
Fragments Exhibition
Mariinsky Theater Symphony Orchestra Concert
The Universe of Sound Concert

3 days ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

3 days ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

3 days ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

3 days ago

Actually, Russia Won't Let Navalny Leave the Country to Save His Eyesight

3 days ago

Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

3 days ago

Half of Russians Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Study Finds

3 days ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

3 days ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

3 days ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

Away From the Archives

2 days ago
An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow since 2013. He told The Moscow Times ...

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

2 days ago
French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool ...

Away From the Archives

2 days ago
An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow since 2013. ...
From our partners
A multimedia light show on Mokhovaya Street 13 about the Victory Day on 7-9 May #оПобеде
Ukrainian Beats Steal a March on Moscow
Russia's Ancestral Architecture
Happiness on Canvas: Serebryakova at the Tretyakov

Theater

All About Cinderella

Sun. May. 21 Sun. May. 21
Moscow Theater of Musicals
01:00 a.m.

Oleg Glushkov stages a musical based on the famous folk tale. Composer Raimonds Pauls. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool again.

2 days ago

2 days ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. ...

Most Read

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)

Away From the Archives
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+