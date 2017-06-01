Russia
Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas
After 'Hurricane,' Muscovites Ask Why They Weren't Warned
The Protests That Aren't Going Away
Moscow: News and Openings
It's a Small World: Children in Moscow

June 1 marks the International Day for Protection of Children, when people in many places across the world honor their younger generations.

The day was established at the Women's International Democratic Federation at a November congress in Moscow in 1949, with the first celebration taking place the following June.

Welcome to The Machine: Inside the Secretive World of RT

2 hours ago

RT is often accused of being a propaganda agency, but a culture of secrecy has made insider accounts difficult to come by. The Moscow Times spoke with several sources to get a rare glimpse inside.

Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas

Russians from all walks of life line up to visit a saintly relic.

Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas

Russians from all walks of life line up to visit a saintly relic.

Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas

Russians from all walks of life line up to visit a saintly relic.

Festival

Ahmad Tea Music Festival

British music on the embankment

Muzeon
to Jun. 24

This festival seems to have found a permanent home on the embankment by Muzeon Park, where it will be held for the fourth time this year. Headlining is UK indie legend Richard Ashcroft, ex-frontman of The Verve, who wrote the words to “Bitter Sweet Symphony,” one of the world’s most recognizable rock songs. Now a successful solo artist, Ashcroft will perform songs from his latest album “These People,” released in 2016. Welsh indie/new-wave band Catfish and the Bottlemen, who won a Brit Award as “best new band” last year, will also perform. http://www.ahmadteafest.ru Read more

Read more

By Marie Mendras
Marie Mendras
By Marie Mendras

France-Russia: An Improbable Reset That Quickly Turned Sour

21 hours ago

In Versailles, Putin listened sternly to Macron’s moral lesson about Ukraine and human rights in Chechnya, said little, and looked impatient to leave.

June 01

June 01

Videobloggers; RT; Moscow Storm

After 'Hurricane,' Muscovites Ask Why They Weren't Warned

A fatal storm that swept Moscow caught residents off guard. Now they want to know why they weren't warned.

After 'Hurricane,' Muscovites Ask Why They Weren't Warned

A fatal storm that swept Moscow caught residents off guard. Now they want to know why they weren't warned.

After 'Hurricane,' Muscovites Ask Why They Weren't Warned

A fatal storm that swept Moscow caught residents off guard. Now they want to know why they weren't warned.

In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow

2 days, 23 hours ago
At least 12 people have died after gale force winds swept Moscow on Monday afternoon.

21 hours ago

The Protests That Aren't Going Away

City authorities struggle to contain growing resentment with their demolition program.

The Protests That Aren't Going Away

City authorities struggle to contain growing resentment with their demolition program.

Moscow: News and Openings

From vintage music museum to a grill restaurant: all the latest openings in the city

The Protests That Aren't Going Away

City authorities struggle to contain growing resentment with their demolition program.

June 01

June 01

Videobloggers; RT; Moscow Storm
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Time To Get Out of Here

The other day I heard the saddest thing: "Осень начинается через три месяца!” (Autumn begins in three months.) Just let that sink ...

Moscow: News and Openings

From vintage music museum to a grill restaurant: all the latest openings in the city

Summer Music in Moscow

Fresh air, warm weather and music – summer and festivals ...

Moscow: News and Openings

From vintage music museum to a grill restaurant: all the latest openings in the city
Concert

Gershwin Gala

Katie Mahan (piano), Michelle Bradley (soprano), Sidney Outlaw (baritone) perform Gershwin.

Conservatory / Great Hall
06:00 p.m.

Mark Mandarano conducts the Ministry of Defense Symphony Orchestra. Soloists Katie Mahan (piano), Michelle Bradley (soprano), Sidney Outlaw (baritone). Read more

Read more

Summer Music in Moscow

Fresh air, warm weather and music – summer and festivals have always gone hand-in-hand. In the ...

'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes

Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev, whose tale of a provincial man’s struggle against corruption in “Leviathan" brought ...

