International Space Station Marks 20 Years Since First Launch, in Photos

Spectacular shots of phenomena including the polar lights can be taken from the ISS.

A view of Earth from the station.

The food on the station is freeze-dried and delivered from earth on rockets.

The complex allows for scientists to conduct experiments in a micro-g environment, or near weightlessness.

A working week on the ISS lasts for five and a half days.

The ISS is a multipurpose space research complex that unites space agencies from Russia, the United States, Japan, Canada and Europe.

Tuesday marks the 20th anniversary of the start of the assembly of the International Space Station (ISS).

The first module, called Zarya, was launched on Nov. 20, 1998 on a Russian Proton rocket and became the building block for the station.

It has since been expanded with over two dozen additional modules to expand the capabilities of the floating research laboratory.

In this gallery, we look back at the work of the ISS.