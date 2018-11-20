News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 20 2018 - 13:11

International Space Station Marks 20 Years Since First Launch, in Photos

The ISS is a multipurpose space research complex that unites space agencies from Russia, the United States, Japan, Canada and Europe.
Astronauts exit the space station to conduct repairs.
A working week on the ISS lasts for five and a half days.
The complex allows for scientists to conduct experiments in a micro-g environment, or near weightlessness.
The food on the station is freeze-dried and delivered from earth on rockets.
Space walks are endangered by space debris.
A view of Earth from the station.
Spectacular shots of phenomena including the polar lights can be taken from the ISS.
The ISS is a multipurpose space research complex that unites space agencies from Russia, the United States, Japan, Canada and Europe.
Roscosmos
Astronauts exit the space station to conduct repairs.
Roscosmos
A working week on the ISS lasts for five and a half days.
Roscosmos
The complex allows for scientists to conduct experiments in a micro-g environment, or near weightlessness.
Roscosmos
The food on the station is freeze-dried and delivered from earth on rockets.
Roscosmos
Space walks are endangered by space debris.
Roscosmos
A view of Earth from the station.
Roscosmos
Spectacular shots of phenomena including the polar lights can be taken from the ISS.
Roscosmos

Tuesday marks the 20th anniversary of the start of the assembly of the International Space Station (ISS).

The first module, called Zarya, was launched on Nov. 20, 1998 on a Russian Proton rocket and became the building block for the station.

It has since been expanded with over two dozen additional modules to expand the capabilities of the floating research laboratory.

In this gallery, we look back at the work of the ISS.

Russia Plans First Manned Space Mission Since Rocket Failure
News
Oct. 31 2018
Russia Plans First Manned Space Mission Since Rocket Failure
Russian Soyuz Rocket Failure Caused by Damaged Sensor
News
Nov. 01 2018
Russian Soyuz Rocket Failure Caused by Damaged Sensor
Russia Plans Long-Term Base on the Moon — Space Agency
News
Nov. 06 2018
Russia Plans Long-Term Base on the Moon — Space Agency

Latest news

Russia-Backed Move to Curb Powers of Chemical Weapons Watchdog Fails
News
Nov. 20 2018
Russia-Backed Move to Curb Powers of Chemical Weapons Watchdog Fails
Hepatitis Outbreak Shuts Down Popular Moscow Expat Den Starlite Diner
News
Nov. 20 2018
Hepatitis Outbreak Shuts Down Popular Moscow Expat Den Starlite Diner
Over $150M Embezzled in Construction of Russia’s Far East Spaceport — Prosecutors
News
Nov. 20 2018
Over $150M Embezzled in Construction of Russia’s Far East Spaceport — Prosecutors

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Cops Put Out Fire With Snowballs

News

Russian Military Unveils Video Footage of New Su-57 Stealth Fighter in Syria

Meanwhile…

Russians Caught Trying to Cross Bridge in Cardboard Bus

Meanwhile…

Chechen Boy Does 4,105 Push-Ups in Record Time, Has to Repeat Feat — Reports

News

Moscow Named in World's Top 10 'Best' Cities

Sign up for our weekly newsletter