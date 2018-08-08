Inside a Moscow Art Studio

Urban Fauna Lab is ecological art by an artist duo also known individually — Alexei Buldakov and Anastasia Potemkina. Urban Fauna Lab is well known in Moscow and beyond and recently had a major retrospective at Winzavod. They’ve been working in a studio at the famous artists' squat in Milyutinsky Pereulok. Albina Shaimuratova / MT

Anastasia Potemkina (AP): I have a solo project about marginal gender. Albina Shaimuratova / MT

AP: Women belong to that category to some extent, especially in our country, where there’s rampant sexism, homophobia, etc. That’s what I’m interested in. Albina Shaimuratova / MT

AP: I have a project about bruises. To me they are markers of everyday violence, not just violence by men against women. Albina Shaimuratova / MT

AP: I am interested in marginalized species in general. That’s why I am fascinated by weeds. A city is a totally controlled environment, but within it there’s chaotic life — urban flora and fauna. Albina Shaimuratova / MT

Alexei Buldakov (AB): Our building is very close to Lubyanka — formerly KGB, now FSB headquarters — and there’s a passage from our basement to their basement. Albina Shaimuratova / MT

AB: I call this area the “youth center,” since a lot of young people, party goers and rich kids spend their time here. The residents are a strange mixture of artists, creative people and migrant workers from Central Asia. Albina Shaimuratova / MT