Inside a Moscow Art Studio
Urban Fauna Lab is ecological art by an artist duo also known individually — Alexei Buldakov and Anastasia Potemkina. Urban Fauna Lab is well known in Moscow and beyond and recently had a major retrospective at Winzavod. They’ve been working in a studio at the famous artists' squat in Milyutinsky Pereulok.
Anastasia Potemkina (AP): I have a solo project about marginal gender.
AP: Women belong to that category to some extent, especially in our country, where there’s rampant sexism, homophobia, etc. That’s what I’m interested in.
AP: I have a project about bruises. To me they are markers of everyday violence, not just violence by men against women.
AP: I am interested in marginalized species in general. That’s why I am fascinated by weeds. A city is a totally controlled environment, but within it there’s chaotic life — urban flora and fauna.
Alexei Buldakov (AB): Our building is very close to Lubyanka — formerly KGB, now FSB headquarters — and there’s a passage from our basement to their basement.
AB: I call this area the “youth center,” since a lot of young people, party goers and rich kids spend their time here. The residents are a strange mixture of artists, creative people and migrant workers from Central Asia.
AP: I went to the garbage dump last night to feed the rats in my neighborhood. I like doing it. Some people like to feed pigeons, I’m into feeding rats. I just share my dinner with them. It’s a very balanced diet.
The Moscow Times sent photographer Albina Shaimuratova and journalist Andrei Muchnik to the studios of some of Moscow's up-and-coming young artists to see how and where they work and explore some of the connections between their spaces and their art. The first visit was to the studio of Anastasia Potemkina and Alexei Buldakov, aka Urban Fauna Lab.
