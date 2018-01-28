News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Jan. 28 2018 - 17:01

In Photos: Russians Take to the Streets Calling for Elections Boycott

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, Alexei Navalny appeared on Tverskaya Ulitsa, but was quickly bustled into a paddy wagon by law enforcement. Media reports that he is being charged with disturbing public order.
The epicenter of the protest was, once again, Moscow’s Pushkinskaya Square, where between several hundreds and more than 1,000 people came out to protest.
Teenagers, who have lived their entire lives under Putin, were among the most visible participants of the protest.
A view of Pushkinskaya Square from the air.
At least 243 people were detained across the country, according to statistics from the police monitoring website OVD-Info.
In Kazan, at least one hundred people showed up to the boycott rally, holding Russian flags, signs saying “boycott” and bright red balloons from Navalny’s campaign.
“Elections without Navalny are a farce,” the sign on the left held by a protester in the city of Omsk reads.
In Yakutsk, protesters braved temperatures of -45 degrees Celsius, according to Navalny’s campaign.
In Barnaul, protesters held signs saying “You choose yourselves!” and “This circus — without me!”
In Krasnoyarsk demonstrators braved temperatures of -30 degrees Celsius.
Red balloons dominated at the rally in Irkutsk.
In Russia’s Far Eastern outpost of Vladivostok, OVD-Info did not report any arrests.
In St. Petersburg, Putin's native city, hundreds of people joined the boycott rally but there were no major clashes with law enforcement.
Russians in town and cities across the country braved freezing temperatures on Sunday to take to the streets in support of a boycott of upcoming presidential elections.

The rallies were organized by opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who has been barred from the March elections due to a previous criminal conviction, which his supporters say is politically motivated.

