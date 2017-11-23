News
How to Repair Soviet Locomotives

The St. Petersburg-Moscow Classification Yard Depot is one of the few railroad yards in Russia where steam locomotives from the early and mid-20th century are still in operation and restored from scratch.

St. Petersburg-based photographer Denis Tarasov came to the Obukhovo station on a steam locomotive built in 1955 with a three-person locomotive crew to photograph their work and ask machinist Pavel, the brigade’s senior member, about the old engines. Pavel has worked at the depot for 35 years.

For more photographs, see Denis Tarasov’s site.


