With around a month to go until the New Year, Moscow has put on its festive attire.

Among the most popular Christmas markets in the capital is the annual market on Red Square, in front of the GUM department store. Open from Nov. 30 to Feb. 28, it includes 45 kiosks selling Christmas decorations, souvenirs and Russian delicacies. There is also a skating rink, with room for 450 people at once.