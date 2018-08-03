How Muscovites Escape the Summer Heat, in Photos

At Gorky Park, people jump into the water to escape the heat. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

To stay fit when it's too hot to run, Muscovites take to water sports. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

There's no better place than Sokolniki to get your sunbathing fix. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

At VDNKH, the historic fountain sculptures get some company as overheated visitors go for a spur-of-the-moment swim. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

This summer, Muscovites don't need a tropical vacation to get some sun. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

If you don't have a parasol, an umbrella can also help protect you from the sun. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

What better way to keep cool in the summer than some old-fashioned Russian ice cream? Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency