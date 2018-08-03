News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
Aug. 03 2018 - 12:08

How Muscovites Escape the Summer Heat, in Photos

At Gorky Park, people jump into the water to escape the heat.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
To stay fit when it's too hot to run, Muscovites take to water sports.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
There's no better place than Sokolniki to get your sunbathing fix.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
At VDNKH, the historic fountain sculptures get some company as overheated visitors go for a spur-of-the-moment swim.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
This summer, Muscovites don't need a tropical vacation to get some sun.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
If you don't have a parasol, an umbrella can also help protect you from the sun.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
What better way to keep cool in the summer than some old-fashioned Russian ice cream?
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
The quirky Museon fountain seems like it was made for visitors to run through.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

If you come to Moscow this summer expecting to catch a chill, you'll be in for a big surprise. With a persistent heat wave sweeping through the city, locals and visitors have flocked to Moscow's cool, sprawling parks for a spot of shade, a lemonade-and-ice-cream snack and even a dip in the fountain.

