Moscow's 871st Birthday Celebrations, in Pictures

Revelers look at the optical illusions created by mirrors in an exhibition of Tverskaya Street. Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency

A church chorus sings near the Cathedral of Christ the Savior. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Bikers show off an array of impressive tricks in a display of skill near the Kremlin. Dustin Taylor / MT

Young children pose with a masked entertainer on Moscow’s birthday celebrations. Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency

Performers took to the skies as well as the streets of Moscow to put on a dazzling show. Dustin Taylor / MT

Horses even flew through the air at the Bright People Festival in the Muzeon park. Dustin Taylor / MT

Visitors thronged through the center of Moscow and around the Kremlin. Dustin Taylor / MT