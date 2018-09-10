News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Sept. 10 2018 - 12:09

Moscow's 871st Birthday Celebrations, in Pictures

Revelers look at the optical illusions created by mirrors in an exhibition of Tverskaya Street.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
A church chorus sings near the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Bikers show off an array of impressive tricks in a display of skill near the Kremlin.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Young children pose with a masked entertainer on Moscow’s birthday celebrations.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
Performers took to the skies as well as the streets of Moscow to put on a dazzling show.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Horses even flew through the air at the Bright People Festival in the Muzeon park.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Visitors thronged through the center of Moscow and around the Kremlin.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Panorama 360, an observation platform located on the 89th floor of the Federation Tower in Moskva City, was one of the best places to view the 15 minutes of celebratory fireworks.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency

In total, 160 concerts and festive programs, 90 exhibitions, lectures and creative meetings, 100 master classes and 20 charitable events took place on Moscow's birthday. The celebrations cost more than 450 million rubles. 

