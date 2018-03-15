News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 15 2018 - 15:03

Meet the Russian Man Who Chose Hospital Work Over the Military

Pavel is a thin, fragile man. He hates tanning, sunlight and hot weather. “Everyone complains about the weather in St. Petesburg, but I absolutely love it.”
Pavel’s begins work at 8:00 a.m. He has to be at the hospital, changed and ready to start.
His main responsibilities include garbage disposal, preparing bandages and assisting nurses and patients.
“I work from Monday to Saturday, but Saturday is an easy day. Work ends at noon, and you’re basically free to go. You do something useful in the morning, make some money, and then still have the whole day ahead of you to do other things.”
Pokrovskaya Hospital is over 150 years old and Pavel likes the place.
Pavel says he chose to do his civil service in hospital because he wants to eventually work in the pathoanatomy department. “If you want to continue working at the same place after the service, as I do, you get fired at the end and then re-hired on the same day.”
“Pathoanatomy is the ideal department at the hospital. It’s mostly women working there, they are always kind, happy to see you, will always show you everything and help.”
Pavel says he finds the damp and dark atmosphere in the hospital basement where he sometimes works “inspiring.” “I even started writing poetry similar to Lovecraft’s.”
Pavel is a thin, fragile man. He hates tanning, sunlight and hot weather. “Everyone complains about the weather in St. Petesburg, but I absolutely love it.”
Dmitry Tarasov
Pavel’s begins work at 8:00 a.m. He has to be at the hospital, changed and ready to start.
Dmitry Tarasov
His main responsibilities include garbage disposal, preparing bandages and assisting nurses and patients.
Dmitry Tarasov
“I work from Monday to Saturday, but Saturday is an easy day. Work ends at noon, and you’re basically free to go. You do something useful in the morning, make some money, and then still have the whole day ahead of you to do other things.”
Dmitry Tarasov
Pokrovskaya Hospital is over 150 years old and Pavel likes the place.
Dmitry Tarasov
Pavel says he chose to do his civil service in hospital because he wants to eventually work in the pathoanatomy department. “If you want to continue working at the same place after the service, as I do, you get fired at the end and then re-hired on the same day.”
Dmitry Tarasov
“Pathoanatomy is the ideal department at the hospital. It’s mostly women working there, they are always kind, happy to see you, will always show you everything and help.”
Dmitry Tarasov
Pavel says he finds the damp and dark atmosphere in the hospital basement where he sometimes works “inspiring.” “I even started writing poetry similar to Lovecraft’s.”
Dmitry Tarasov

Military service is compulsory for Russian men over the age of 18. According to the Constitution, however, every citizen has the right to substitute military with civil service if they can prove serving in the army contradicts their “philosophical, moral, ethical, political or religious beliefs.”

Instead of enlisting, Pavel Skorik chose to work at Pokrovskaya hospital in St. Petersburg. Photographer Denis Tarasov spent a day with him to see what civil service in Russia looks like. For more, see Tarasov’s website.

Latest news

U.S. Slaps Russians With Sanctions for Election Meddling and Cyber Attacks
News
March 15 2018
U.S. Slaps Russians With Sanctions for Election Meddling and Cyber Attacks
United Kingdom, U.S., France, Germany Condemn Chemical Attack on Former Russian Spy
News
March 15 2018
United Kingdom, U.S., France, Germany Condemn Chemical Attack on Former Russian Spy
Putin Pledges Russian Mars Mission in 2019, Ahead of Musk and Trump
News
March 15 2018
Putin Pledges Russian Mars Mission in 2019, Ahead of Musk and Trump

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

News

Oligarch 'Sex Huntress' Requests U.S. Asylum After Arrest

Moscow in your inbox