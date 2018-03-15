Meet the Russian Man Who Chose Hospital Work Over the Military
Pavel is a thin, fragile man. He hates tanning, sunlight and hot weather. “Everyone complains about the weather in St. Petesburg, but I absolutely love it.”
Dmitry Tarasov
Pavel’s begins work at 8:00 a.m. He has to be at the hospital, changed and ready to start.
Dmitry Tarasov
His main responsibilities include garbage disposal, preparing bandages and assisting nurses and patients.
Dmitry Tarasov
“I work from Monday to Saturday, but Saturday is an easy day. Work ends at noon, and you’re basically free to go. You do something useful in the morning, make some money, and then still have the whole day ahead of you to do other things.”
Dmitry Tarasov
Pokrovskaya Hospital is over 150 years old and Pavel likes the place.
Dmitry Tarasov
Pavel says he chose to do his civil service in hospital because he wants to eventually work in the pathoanatomy department. “If you want to continue working at the same place after the service, as I do, you get fired at the end and then re-hired on the same day.”
Dmitry Tarasov
“Pathoanatomy is the ideal department at the hospital. It’s mostly women working there, they are always kind, happy to see you, will always show you everything and help.”
Dmitry Tarasov
Pavel says he finds the damp and dark atmosphere in the hospital basement where he sometimes works “inspiring.” “I even started writing poetry similar to Lovecraft’s.”
Dmitry Tarasov
Pavel is a thin, fragile man. He hates tanning, sunlight and hot weather. “Everyone complains about the weather in St. Petesburg, but I absolutely love it.”
Dmitry Tarasov
Pavel’s begins work at 8:00 a.m. He has to be at the hospital, changed and ready to start.
Dmitry Tarasov
His main responsibilities include garbage disposal, preparing bandages and assisting nurses and patients.
Dmitry Tarasov
“I work from Monday to Saturday, but Saturday is an easy day. Work ends at noon, and you’re basically free to go. You do something useful in the morning, make some money, and then still have the whole day ahead of you to do other things.”
Dmitry Tarasov
Pokrovskaya Hospital is over 150 years old and Pavel likes the place.
Dmitry Tarasov
Pavel says he chose to do his civil service in hospital because he wants to eventually work in the pathoanatomy department. “If you want to continue working at the same place after the service, as I do, you get fired at the end and then re-hired on the same day.”
Dmitry Tarasov
“Pathoanatomy is the ideal department at the hospital. It’s mostly women working there, they are always kind, happy to see you, will always show you everything and help.”
Dmitry Tarasov
Pavel says he finds the damp and dark atmosphere in the hospital basement where he sometimes works “inspiring.” “I even started writing poetry similar to Lovecraft’s.”
Dmitry Tarasov
Military service is compulsory for Russian men over the age of 18. According to the Constitution, however, every citizen has the right to substitute military with civil service if they can prove serving in the army contradicts their “philosophical, moral, ethical, political or religious beliefs.”
Instead of enlisting, Pavel Skorik chose to work at Pokrovskaya hospital in St. Petersburg. Photographer Denis Tarasov spent a day with him to see what civil service in Russia looks like. For more, see Tarasov’s website.
Latest news
News
March 15 2018
News
March 15 2018
News
March 15 2018