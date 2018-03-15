Meet the Russian Man Who Chose Hospital Work Over the Military

Pavel says he finds the damp and dark atmosphere in the hospital basement where he sometimes works “inspiring.” “I even started writing poetry similar to Lovecraft’s.”

“Pathoanatomy is the ideal department at the hospital. It’s mostly women working there, they are always kind, happy to see you, will always show you everything and help.”

Pavel says he chose to do his civil service in hospital because he wants to eventually work in the pathoanatomy department. “If you want to continue working at the same place after the service, as I do, you get fired at the end and then re-hired on the same day.”

“I work from Monday to Saturday, but Saturday is an easy day. Work ends at noon, and you’re basically free to go. You do something useful in the morning, make some money, and then still have the whole day ahead of you to do other things.”

Pavel’s begins work at 8:00 a.m. He has to be at the hospital, changed and ready to start.

Pavel is a thin, fragile man. He hates tanning, sunlight and hot weather. “Everyone complains about the weather in St. Petesburg, but I absolutely love it.”

Military service is compulsory for Russian men over the age of 18. According to the Constitution, however, every citizen has the right to substitute military with civil service if they can prove serving in the army contradicts their “philosophical, moral, ethical, political or religious beliefs.”

Instead of enlisting, Pavel Skorik chose to work at Pokrovskaya hospital in St. Petersburg. Photographer Denis Tarasov spent a day with him to see what civil service in Russia looks like. For more, see Tarasov’s website.