1 hour ago 3 Injured After Trains Collide at Moscow Railway Station
1 hour ago Sales of Crimea Vacation Deals Fall by Almost Third
7 hours ago Russian Priest Tells Men Not to Shave to 'Protect From Homosexuality'
In Pictures: Germany's Helmut Kohl and Russia

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, died on Friday at the age of 87.

3 Injured After Trains Collide at Moscow Railway Station

1 hour ago

Three people have been injured following a collision between two trains at Moscow's Kursky rail terminal.

Sales of Crimea Vacation Deals Fall by Almost Third

Russian Priest Tells Men Not to Shave to 'Protect From Homosexuality'

Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze

Syrian Territorial Integrity Must be 'Respected,' Says Russian Foreign Minister

Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme

Oligarch Buys Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

3 hours ago

Come Together

For Rabbi Yaakov Klein, Moscow is about building community.

Come Together

For Rabbi Yaakov Klein, Moscow is about building community.

Come Together

For Rabbi Yaakov Klein, Moscow is about building community.

Theater

Without a Dowry

Mon. Jun. 19 Wed. Jul. 26
Fomenko Workshop Theater
06:00 p.m.

Pyotr Fomenko’s production of Alexander Ostrovsky’s play about a young woman’s struggle for happiness in 19th-century Russia. English and French subtitles available. Read more

Read more

Russia's Powerful Pensioners Are Struggling to Control Unruly Youth Online (Op-ed)

Russia currently blocks 6.3 million websites, according to internet freedom watchdog Rublacklist.net.

Print edition — 4 days ago

June 15

Videogames; Protests; Confederations Cup

Russia's Most Unorthodox Priest Is 'Difficult to Have Around'

Russia's Most Unorthodox Priest Is 'Difficult to Have Around'

Russia's Most Unorthodox Priest Is 'Difficult to Have Around'

Russia Day in Protests

The protests coincided with “Russia Day,” a national holiday.

Syrian Territorial Integrity Must be 'Respected,' Says Russian Foreign Minister

Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme

Oligarch Buys Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

Moscow TV Round-Up: High-Octane Thrills Eclipse New Oliver Stone Documentary

This week promises four hours of pretend-important chit-chat, three great Russian films and two young adult features that will by turns rev your engines and make idling in neutral seem adventurous.

New issue — 4 days ago

June 15

Videogames; Protests; Confederations Cup
The Russians Are Coming: How NYC Came to Obsess Over Moscow (Op-ed)

Up to 82 percent of U.S. adults now see Russia as a threat.

Mon. Jun. 19

Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe Cinema
13th Moscow International Competition of Ballet Dancers and Choreographers Dance
Russian Folk Tales Theater
Doc Inside Out Theater
Extension.fi:End of the World in the Mysterious Forest Exhibition
78/52 Cinema

Game On: Russia's Cyber Athletes Have Asian Rivals in Their Sights

Sizzling Hot: Five Exhibits Where You Can Glimpse the Cutting Edge of International Art

Game On: Russia's Cyber Athletes Have Asian Rivals in Their Sights

Theater

Lungs

MacMillan’s Lungs as staged by Marat Gatsalov.

Tue. Jun. 20 Tue. Jun. 20
Theater of Nations
07:00 p.m.

In Duncan MacMillan’s play a conversation about starting a family is folded into concerns about the state of the planet, interlacing the personal and the global. Directed by Marat Gatsalov. Read more

Read more

Sizzling Hot: Five Exhibits Where You Can Glimpse the Cutting Edge of International Art

Our selection of the best contemporary art exhibitions to see in Moscow right now.

Hosting FIFA's Confederations Cup Tests Russia on Security, Infrastructure

Russia is introducing tough security measures ahead of the Confederations Cup

