Happy Birthday Moscow! The Capital Celebrates City Day

The new U.S.-Russia deal on the Syrian ceasefire could be a game changer in international efforts to end the bloody war in Syria. Or the deal, the product of marathon talks since mid-June between U.S. ...
2 days agoWelcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes
The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall has promised more than 200 free excursions around the city, most of them on foot. Only a few weeks ago, such a tour would have been the stuff of nightmares. At the height of the summer, the capital’s center was, for the second year in a row, a huge building site. More ...
The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall has promised more than 200 free excursions around the city, most of them on foot. Only a few weeks ago, such a tour would have been the stuff of nightmares. At the height of the summer, the capital’s ...
2 days agoDagestan's President Says Russia Was 'Unenthusiastic' About Turkey Reconciliation
2 days agoRussian Political Party Stands By Transgender Voting Precinct Worker