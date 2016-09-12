Russia
Opposition Enters Belarusian Parliament for First Time in 20 Years
Riot Police Search Russia's Central Bank
Police Find $123M Cash in Home of Russian Anti-Corruption Offical
Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film
Moscow's City Day Will Cost More Than Half a Billion Rubles This Year
Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes
Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro

Happy Birthday Moscow! The Capital Celebrates City Day

Moscow celebrated its 869th birthday in style on Saturday and Sunday with a spectacular array of festivals, events, concerts and excursions — not to mention fireworks. If you missed out on the action, then worry not: The Moscow Times has found the best images from across the weekend.

Will New U.S.-Russia Deal on Syria Prove a Game Changer?

2 hours ago

The new U.S.-Russia deal on the Syrian ceasefire could be a game changer in international efforts to end the bloody war in Syria. Or the deal, the product of marathon talks since mid-June between U.S. ...

Russian Election Watch 2016: Noteworthy Candidates

The last time Russia held a parliamentary election, in 2011, the capital erupted in mass protests. The authorities responded by cracking down on dissent at ...

Russian Election Watch 2016: Noteworthy Candidates

The last time Russia held a parliamentary election, in 2011, the capital erupted in mass protests. The authorities responded by cracking down on dissent at ...

Russian Election Watch 2016: Noteworthy Candidates

The last time Russia held a parliamentary election, in 2011, the capital erupted in mass protests. The authorities responded by cracking down on dissent at ...

2 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
Listen to a Moscow Street Near You
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
In honor of Moscow’s City Day, here’s a little primer on place names. With just a few rules, you’ll be able to tell what national or professional group lived in a neighborhood, which church stood there, who owned it, and even what the land looked ...

Print edition — 4 days ago

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian

Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film

Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, Moscow television will liven things up again Monday through Friday with a Box Office Smash Week, featuring underwater derring-do, opium-chasing pirates, the country’s favorite cross-dressing Hussar and much more that Russia’s popcorn-eaters couldn’t and can’t resist. Here’s what to tune ...

2 days ago

Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes

The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall has promised more than 200 free excursions around the city, most of them on foot. Only a few weeks ago, such a tour would have been the stuff of nightmares. At the height of the summer, the capital’s center was, for the second year in a row, a huge building site. More ...

New issue — 4 days ago

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian
'Army-2016': Toys for Big Boys
Russia's Army-2016 international forum is taking place from 6-11 Sept. at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in the Moscow Region. Over 200,000 visitors attended ...

2 days ago

Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience
Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to a global audience through screenings of classic and contemporary Russian productions in cinemas across the U.S, U.K and Ireland.

4 days ago
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Fyodor Lukyanov
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Big 20 to Big Game: Power Politics Are Returning, Which Suits Russia
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Fyodor Lukyanov
By Fyodor Lukyanov
The G20 meeting in China was a milestone in international relations. Until only recently, world leaders were certain that the global economy ...

A New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi
A New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi
Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro
