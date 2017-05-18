The Russians Are Coming!

On Thursday, TIME magazine unveiled the cover of its May 29 issue, which features the U.S. White House being consumed by the red bricks of the Kremlin's walls, beneath the iconic domes of St. Basil's Cathedral. This is just the latest display of the Western media's sustained, perhaps growing, fear and resentment of Russia's supposed meddling in world affairs. The Moscow Times collects other covers from Western mass media outlets published in the last couple of years. See if you can tell what common theme unites the images in this gallery.