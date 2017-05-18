Russia
1 hour ago Anti-Corruption Protester Jailed for 8 Months After Navalny's Moscow Rally
2 hours ago Moscow Students Demand Official's Resignation After Homophobic Slurs
3 hours ago Russia Confirms 'Bull-Terrier' Ambassador to Washington
The Russians Are Coming!

On Thursday, TIME magazine unveiled the cover of its May 29 issue, which features the U.S. White House being consumed by the red bricks of the Kremlin's walls, beneath the iconic domes of St. Basil's Cathedral. This is just the latest display of the Western media's sustained, perhaps growing, fear and resentment of Russia's supposed meddling in world affairs. The Moscow Times collects other covers from Western mass media outlets published in the last couple of years. See if you can tell what common theme unites the images in this gallery.

For Russia, Oil Pact Extension Falls Short of a Home Run

3 hours ago

Russia wants to extend oil production restrictions to drive up prices. In reality, it has few other choices.

Anti-Corruption Protester Jailed for 8 Months After Navalny's Moscow Rally

Moscow Students Demand Official's Resignation After Homophobic Slurs

Russia Confirms 'Bull-Terrier' Ambassador to Washington

Russian Billionaire Posts 'Loser' Rant Against Opposition's Navalny

North Korea Launches Weekly Ferry to Russian Far East

Kremlin Cancels Voter Turnout Boost Over Fears of Opposition Victory — Reports

Work of Art

Arts professor John Lavell’s last big project is to establish a British arts school in Moscow. He spoke to The Moscow Times about his background ...

Work of Art

Arts professor John Lavell’s last big project is to establish a British arts school in Moscow. He spoke to The Moscow Times about his background ...

Work of Art

Arts professor John Lavell’s last big project is to establish a British arts school in Moscow. He spoke to The Moscow Times about his background ...

Toneelgroep Amsterdam: The Hidden Force

Chekhov Theater Festival

Thu. May. 18 Fri. Jul. 07
06:00 p.m.

Ivo van Hove’s staging of Louis Couperus’ classic novel revolves around the clash of two cultures in the colonial East Indies. Read more

By Pavel Chikov
Pavel Chikov
By Pavel Chikov

In the Name of God: Atheists in Russia Under Fire (Op-ed)

A recent court case demonstrates that the Russian church has teamed up with the state to take aim at atheists.

Print edition — today

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism

Museum Night: Moscow calls on culture to win 'battle of the sofa'

Once celebrated as the city of 1,000 churches, these days Moscow is a city of museums. On the evening of May 20, over 200 museums, galleries, and art schools will open their doors to the public for the 11th annual “Museum Night"

In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback

The brutal Soviet ruler Josef Stalin is making an unlikely comeback in modern day Russia.

23 hours ago

Unfriended: Ukraine Bans Russia's Biggest Social Networks

Ukraine has banned Russia’s largest social networks and online services. But it probably won’t further damage relations or IT markets

The Kremlin Reportedly Paid $35,000 for an Anti-Protest Music Video

The Putin administration reportedly paid a Russian pop star 2 million rubles to appear in a music video featuring a song that would ...

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you ...

The Kremlin Reportedly Paid $35,000 for an Anti-Protest Music Video

The Putin administration reportedly paid a Russian pop star 2 million rubles to appear in a music video featuring a song that would ...

News and Openings

Clothing in an art squat, burgers at the butcher, steak ...

The Kremlin Reportedly Paid $35,000 for an Anti-Protest Music Video

The Putin administration reportedly paid a Russian pop star 2 million rubles to appear in a music video ...
