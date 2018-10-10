From Cats to Missiles: What Orthodox Priests Bless in Russia (in Pictures)

Servicemen sporting St. George's ribbons being blessed by the clergy on Victory Day.

Cats were blessed on International Homeless Animals Day’ at a church in Lemeshovo, a small town south of Moscow. August 2018.

Military equipment being blessed before a Victory Day parade on May 9.

Every year, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia sanctifies Easter cakes at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

A metropolitan bishop blesses an S-400 Triumf medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile system at the base of the Russian Southern Military District, January 2017.

A priest blesses the new Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter aircraft, the first of its kind to join the Russian Navy Baltic Fleet. Chernyakhovsk air base, December 2016.

Russian Orthodox Priest, Father Sergei, blesses members of the media after having blessed the Soyuz rocket at the Baikonur Cosmodrome launch pad, Oct. 10, 2018.

A Russian Orthodox priest blessed the Soyuz rocket at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday in preparation for a space launch scheduled for Oct. 11.

Over the years, Russian priests have been called to bless everything from tanks and missiles to cats and metro cars.

Here are a few of our favorite pictures.