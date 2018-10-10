News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Oct. 10 2018 - 14:10

From Cats to Missiles: What Orthodox Priests Bless in Russia (in Pictures)

Russian Orthodox Priest, Father Sergei, blesses members of the media after having blessed the Soyuz rocket at the Baikonur Cosmodrome launch pad, Oct. 10, 2018.
A priest blesses the new Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter aircraft, the first of its kind to join the Russian Navy Baltic Fleet. Chernyakhovsk air base, December 2016.
A metropolitan bishop blesses an S-400 Triumf medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile system at the base of the Russian Southern Military District, January 2017.
Every year, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia sanctifies Easter cakes at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.
Military equipment being blessed before a Victory Day parade on May 9.
Cats were blessed on International Homeless Animals Day’ at a church in Lemeshovo, a small town south of Moscow. August 2018.
Servicemen sporting St. George's ribbons being blessed by the clergy on Victory Day.
A priest consecrating a Christmas-themed metro car in Moscow.
Russian Orthodox Priest, Father Sergei, blesses members of the media after having blessed the Soyuz rocket at the Baikonur Cosmodrome launch pad, Oct. 10, 2018.
NASA / Bill Ingalls /Flickr
A priest blesses the new Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter aircraft, the first of its kind to join the Russian Navy Baltic Fleet. Chernyakhovsk air base, December 2016.
Vitaly Nevar / TASS
A metropolitan bishop blesses an S-400 Triumf medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile system at the base of the Russian Southern Military District, January 2017.
Alexei Pavlishak / TASS
Every year, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia sanctifies Easter cakes at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.
Moskva News Agency
Military equipment being blessed before a Victory Day parade on May 9.
Moskva News Agency
Cats were blessed on International Homeless Animals Day’ at a church in Lemeshovo, a small town south of Moscow. August 2018.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Servicemen sporting St. George's ribbons being blessed by the clergy on Victory Day.
Moskva News Agency
A priest consecrating a Christmas-themed metro car in Moscow.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

A Russian Orthodox priest blessed the Soyuz rocket at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday in preparation for a space launch scheduled for Oct. 11.

Over the years, Russian priests have been called to bless everything from tanks and missiles to cats and metro cars.

Here are a few of our favorite pictures.

Read More
Russian Church Blesses Cats, in Photos
Russia's Orthodox Church Cuts Ties With Constantinople Over Ukraine Spat
News
Sept. 15 2018
Russia's Orthodox Church Cuts Ties With Constantinople Over Ukraine Spat
Orthodox Believers March to Commemorate Executed Romanov Princess
News
Sept. 17 2018
Orthodox Believers March to Commemorate Executed Romanov Princess
Russian Orthodox Church Agrees With Pope: 'Sex Is a Gift From God'
Meanwhile…
Sept. 19 2018
Russian Orthodox Church Agrees With Pope: 'Sex Is a Gift From God'

Latest news

Passenger Plane Rolls off Runway on Landing in Siberia
News
Oct. 10 2018
Passenger Plane Rolls off Runway on Landing in Siberia
New Sanctions Risk Wrecking Putin’s 6-Year Plan, Kudrin Warns
News
Oct. 10 2018
New Sanctions Risk Wrecking Putin’s 6-Year Plan, Kudrin Warns
Russia Says Denmark Has Not Asked for Help in Danske Bank case
News
Oct. 10 2018
Russia Says Denmark Has Not Asked for Help in Danske Bank case

Most read

News

Infamous St. Petersburg 'Troll Factory' Set on Fire

News

Deputy Calls on Putin to Resign Before 'Being Dragged Out Feet First'

News

Putin Tells Trump: 'Blame the Guy in the Mirror for High Oil Prices'

News

Half of Russian Youth Say They’re Unaware of Stalinist Repressions – Poll

News

Exclusive: Russian Man Identified in Dutch Hacking Probe Played in 'Spy Football Team' — Source

Sign up for our weekly newsletter