News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 28 2018 - 15:07

Friday's Blood Moon Eclipse Dazzles Stargazers in Russia

The moon nestled behind Kazan's famous Qolsharif mosque.
The eclipse could be seen across Russia, including the city of Novosibirsk in Siberia.
Even the clouds above Novosibirsk's Ob River could do little to block out views of the enormous orange moon.
Stargazers in Russia's North Caucasus city of Nalchik also had excellent views of the longest lunar eclipse in the 21st century.
In the annexed Crimean peninsula, the moon rose above wondrous scenery.
The moon nestled behind Kazan's famous Qolsharif mosque.
Yegor Aleyev / TASS
The eclipse could be seen across Russia, including the city of Novosibirsk in Siberia.
Kirill Kukhmar / TASS
Even the clouds above Novosibirsk's Ob River could do little to block out views of the enormous orange moon.
Oleg Afonin / Instagram
Stargazers in Russia's North Caucasus city of Nalchik also had excellent views of the longest lunar eclipse in the 21st century.
photo_zhulin / Instagram
In the annexed Crimean peninsula, the moon rose above wondrous scenery.
Sergei Malgavko / TASS

Stargazers across Russia were in for a treat on Friday night when a blood-red moon moved into Earth's shadow for the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st Century.

From the Kremlin to Kazan, thousands of people turned their eyes to the stars to watch the moon, which turned dark before shining orange, brown and crimson in the shadow.

The total eclipse lasted 1 hour, 42 minutes and 57 seconds.

Reuters contributed reporting.

Russia Sends Cargo to Space Station With Record Speed
News
July 10 2018
Russia Sends Cargo to Space Station With Record Speed

Latest news

Russia's Golovin Completes $35M Transfer to AS Monaco, Media Report
News
July 28 2018
Russia's Golovin Completes $35M Transfer to AS Monaco, Media Report
Putin Invites Trump to Moscow
News
July 28 2018
Putin Invites Trump to Moscow
Indie Film Festivals in Russia Under Fire Over New Government Restrictions
News
July 27 2018
Indie Film Festivals in Russia Under Fire Over New Government Restrictions

Most read

News

800,000 Modern-Day Slaves Are Living in Russia, Report Says

Meanwhile…

Shirtless Siberian Fined for Cruising Streets in a Towable Bathtub

News

Russia Ships $200M in Military Arms to Ally Armenia

News

World Cup Fans Granted Visa-Free Entry to Russia Under Newly Passed Bill

News

Russian Woman Reportedly Faces 6 Years in Prison for Insulting Memes

Sign up for our weekly newsletter