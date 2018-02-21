Feminism In Russia: On The Streets and Behind The Scenes

Kira Solovyova stands outside the U.S. Embassy in Moscow in solidarity with women participating in the Women’s March in Washington D.C. in 2017.

A Russian feminist distributes flyers featuring American journalist Nellie Bly and feminist Egyptian writer Nawal El Saadawi as part of the internationally celebrated Women’s History Month.

Natalia Timofeeva leads social media communities FemalePower and FemView in Russia which study gender roles and provide a platform for discussion within the community.

The logo of the “Women's Power” online community lit up in a Moscow apartment. The community aims to connect and empower feminists in Russia.

Self-published literature distributed at gatherings are a key part of the feminist community internationally and in Russia. Featured here are leaflets about abuse, domestic violence and abortion.

A recent gathering of feminists in Moscow. At a previous gathering, the women discussed the trial of Tatiana Sukhareva, an activist with political ambitions who was accused of violating a suspended sentence for illegally selling insurance.

The “Seize the Kremlin” protest on March 8, 2017. The sign reads, “All power to women.”

Prominent women’s rights activist Alena Popova (right) at a pro-democracy and human rights rally in 2013.

The long list of issues that Russia’s feminists want to make headway on in 2018 is daunting.

The domestic violence law, maternity and paternity leave, abortion rights, post-divorce custodial matters and the wage gap all loom large.

This year, with presidential elections in March fast approaching, political representation has become a prominent issue. Even though one of the most prominent candidates, Ksenia Sobchak, is a woman, female politicians in Russia hold only 61 out of 450 State Duma seats.

Alena Popova, a gender equality advocate, stresses the need for unity. “We have to strategize, to use all the doors we have to promote equality.”

Here’s a look at some of their ongoing activism. Read more about the feminists of Russia and their goals for the year ahead here.