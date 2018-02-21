Feminism In Russia: On The Streets and Behind The Scenes
The long list of issues that Russia’s feminists want to make headway on in 2018 is daunting.
The domestic violence law, maternity and paternity leave, abortion rights, post-divorce custodial matters and the wage gap all loom large.
This year, with presidential elections in March fast approaching, political representation has become a prominent issue. Even though one of the most prominent candidates, Ksenia Sobchak, is a woman, female politicians in Russia hold only 61 out of 450 State Duma seats.
Alena Popova, a gender equality advocate, stresses the need for unity. “We have to strategize, to use all the doors we have to promote equality.”
Here’s a look at some of their ongoing activism. Read more about the feminists of Russia and their goals for the year ahead here.