The Russian Swiss Family Robinson of the Far East, in Photos

To make sure the isle of Yelena is accessible to others and in good condition requires the help of local authorities, but since the Korols occupy their cellar illegally, the administration actually wants to kick them out. The family's future is uncertain.

Living on the island, Nikolai's health has improved. Now he takes more and more trips to the mainland, to meet new people and — he hopes — find a wife.

Nina was the one who discovered the island and fell in love with it back in the late eighties.

"Here I have a base for all sorts of activities," says Boris, explaining why they don't get bored. "There's the biological sphere, the underwater, carpentry and history. If only I had more health."

The Korols discovered two old wells next to their home, and that's where they get their water to this day.

There is no internet or TV — only the radio, stacks of books and various knick-knacks the family has collected over the years, from a portrait of Nina in her youth to a set of deer's antlers Boris found on the island.

The family lives in an old cellar, with a stove and beds made by Boris. He's also the one who figured out a way to supply the dwelling with gas and electricity.

Boris and Nina Korol moved to the island in 1996 with their son Nikolai after he was badly hurt in a motorcycle accident.

The isle of Yelena, a few kilometers from Vladivostok, has been home to the Korol family — and only the family — for over twenty years.

Photographer Ivan Chesnokov traveled to the island of Yelena to meet the Korol family, who have lived in solitude for over two decades. As he got a tour of the ruins of the island's old fortifications, shared a meal of tea and cutlets with Nina, Boris, and Nikolai Korol, and listened to their stories, Chesnokov wondered, "what makes people with a city home move to an island? Why are they more comfortable outside of civilization? How do hermits view themselves and the world around them?"

Through his poignant photos, the answers to those questions come alive as we catch a glimpse of an entirely new way of life.