July 11 2018 - 09:07

Far and Wide: The Secret Life of Goalposts

Boys gather during traditional Cossack games outside the Arkhonskaya village
Eduard Korniyenko / Reuters
Goats roam through this pastoral football pitch in Pervomaiskoye, Crimea
Pavel Rebrov / Reuters
This football field in Pribrezhnoye, Crimea, stretches far and wide
Pavel Rebrov / Reuters
Children and a young husky play tag in the Siberian village of Novosyolovo
Ilya Naymushin / Reuters
Humans and their furry friends get some exercise on the sidelines in Krasnoyarsk
Ilya Naymushin / Reuters
This goalpost doubles as monkey bars in St. Petersburg
Anton Vaganov / Reuters
Lush fields in Stavropol provide a pleasant setting for a morning run
Eduard Korniyenko / Reuters
An Orthodox church looks over these uprights in the Siberian village of Tyulkovo
Ilya Naymushin / Reuters
In Divnogorsk on the Yenisei River, a boy plays with his gyro-scooter
Ilya Naymushin / Reuters
A man on horseback gallops past goalposts in Bolshaya Dzhalga
Eduard Korniyenko / Reuters
One of the Stalin-era “Seven Sisters” skyscrapers looms over this Moscow football pitch.
Maxim Shemetov / Reuters
In a village in Chechnya, football is a balancing act
Sain Tsarnayev / Reuters

Who says football pitches are flat and green, that goalposts are made out of metal and that fields are made for playing football?

