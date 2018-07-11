Far and Wide: The Secret Life of Goalposts

Boys gather during traditional Cossack games outside the Arkhonskaya village Eduard Korniyenko / Reuters

Goats roam through this pastoral football pitch in Pervomaiskoye, Crimea Pavel Rebrov / Reuters

This football field in Pribrezhnoye, Crimea, stretches far and wide Pavel Rebrov / Reuters

Children and a young husky play tag in the Siberian village of Novosyolovo Ilya Naymushin / Reuters

Humans and their furry friends get some exercise on the sidelines in Krasnoyarsk Ilya Naymushin / Reuters

This goalpost doubles as monkey bars in St. Petersburg Anton Vaganov / Reuters

Lush fields in Stavropol provide a pleasant setting for a morning run Eduard Korniyenko / Reuters

An Orthodox church looks over these uprights in the Siberian village of Tyulkovo Ilya Naymushin / Reuters

In Divnogorsk on the Yenisei River, a boy plays with his gyro-scooter Ilya Naymushin / Reuters

A man on horseback gallops past goalposts in Bolshaya Dzhalga Eduard Korniyenko / Reuters

One of the Stalin-era “Seven Sisters” skyscrapers looms over this Moscow football pitch. Maxim Shemetov / Reuters